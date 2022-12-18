Connor O’Riordan hails ‘perfect loan’ move to Raith Rovers as decision on future to be made

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Central defender Connor O’Riordan thinks Stark’s Park is the ideal place for him to continue to develop as a player.

The 19-year-old praised the “trust” put in him by Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray, who has selected him for every minute since his arrival.

The towering centre-back was disappointed with the 1-1 draw versus Arbroath at the weekend, especially given it was “another set-piece” that Rovers conceded from.

He said he and the other tall players in the team had to do better.

O’Riordan’s loan move from Crewe Alexandra is due to expire just after the new year but no decision has yet been made on his future.

Mainstay

“It’s been the perfect loan for me because I’ve played every minute so far and I’ve played against lots of different strikers,” he said.

“It’s just been a good way for me to learn my craft, really.

“It’s difficult against big strikers in this league, but I’ve enjoyed the challenge and I think it’s brought my game on.

“I think I’ve got two more games left now,” he added.

“So this week I’ll have to speak to Crewe and speak to Raith and see what’s happening with that.

“Obviously, Raith, Crewe and myself have to get something sorted.

“I would like to stay. I’m enjoying it, I’m playing a lot of games.

“So I think as long as I keep playing and developing I would see staying as a bad thing to do.

“The manager’s had a lot of trust in me, which is great.”

Pass marks

O’Riordan was one of “maybe three or four” who his manager gave “pass marks” on Saturday.

The defender made a crucial intervention in the second half to keep the scores level, blocking Daniel Fosu’s effort.

O’Riordan’s block:

But he knows that if he is to stay there is increasing competition at the back.

Liam Dick – who missed out on Saturday with a hamstring complaint – has been moved into the centre at points this season while Tom Lang is now “100%”, according to his manager.

“There’s more competition for places now, with Tom Lang coming back and hopefully Liam Dick will be back next week,” said O’Riordan.

“It just makes me want to keep playing well to keep my place in the side.”