Raith Rovers team news: Ian Murray to ‘check on’ two doubts ahead of Arbroath clash and gives Tom Lang update

Raith Rovers will test the fitness of two players ahead of this weekend’s match versus Arbroath.

Dick Campbell’s side travel to Stark’s Park on Saturday looking for their first league win since October and following last week’s SPFL Trust Trophy exit.

Rovers have lost their last three Championship matches but progressed in the cup thanks to Lewis Vaughan’s equaliser and the subsequent win on penalties.

Ross Matthews remains out injured and manager Ian Murray will test the fitness of defender Liam Dick and goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald on Friday.

MacDonald has been carrying a shoulder injury “for a number of weeks” and earlier this week had an injection.

“You have to rest after that,” said the Rovers boss.

“It was another opportunity to rest Jamie this season so we felt it was an ideal opportunity for him.

“We did [the injection] at the start of the week and we just have to hope today that he comes through training.”

Safe pair of hands

MacDonald missed last week’s win over Morton and should he fail to make the starting XI on Saturday, Murray knows he has an able deputy.

With Robbie Thomson also out injured Andy McNeil was given an opportunity.

He made a number of crucial saves, including two in the penalty shootout.

Raith’s penalty-shootout win versus Morton:

“He did really, really well,” said Murray. “He was the penalty hero, if you like, but his overall game was really strong.

“I don’t want to put pressure on the guy because if he plays a few games at some point he’s going to make a mistake, that’s the nature of football.

“He was confident with the ball at his feet and giving the ball to his defenders in tighter areas.

“I was really chuffed for him, and for Robbie and Jamie who help Andy a lot. They’re really close together, it’s a team effort.”

Lang ‘100% now’

One player who appears to have made a full recovery is Tom Lang.

The defender made his return from the bench last week, his first appearance since February.

Lang had surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament the following month.

“Tom is doing great, he’s doing really well,” said Murray. “He’s looking really strong in training – training every day.

“He’s, not that I know of, feeling any effects from his knee injury.

“It’s been really positive for Tom. I would say he’s 100% now.”