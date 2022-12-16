COURIER OPINION: Swinney budget leak shamed Holyrood when strong government was needed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The suspension of the Scottish Budget at Holyrood yesterday, following a leak of key policy announcements to the BBC, was a remarkable spectacle.

Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone’s intervention provided great political theatre and intrigue.

And her fundamental point – that changes to public policy should be aired in the chamber before they are briefed elsewhere – represents longstanding protocol.

But to the casual observer in the street, the scenes in the Scottish Parliament were farcical at best – and damaging reputationally at worst.

That Deputy First Minister John Swinney had to preface his budget with an unreserved apology for what he described as unauthorised leaks into the public domain made for excruciating viewing.

But far worse than Mr Swinney’s discomfort was that the leak took the focus away from the meat of one of the most difficult budgets in modern times.

A budget with real meaning for individuals and businesses staring down the cost of living crisis.

It also overshadowed a statement by the First Minister about the growing Strep A issues, which are hitting communities hard and causing alarm among parents.

SNP front bench look astonished that the PO has suspended the Chamber so she has more time to investigate the budget leak. Important reminder that Parliament doesn’t belong to the Government or one particular party. — Paul O’Kane MSP 🇺🇦 (@PFOKane) December 15, 2022

The fallout from the budget leak is clearly not finished from a Parliamentary point of view.

But thought must also be given to the wider public perception of proceedings in the Chamber.

This festive pantomime cannot be repeated.