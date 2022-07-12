Raith Rovers physiotherapist gives injury update on four key players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Raith Rovers physiotherapist gives injury update on four key players

By Craig Cairns
July 12 2022, 3.25pm Updated: July 12 2022, 5.03pm
Lewis Vaughan had a minor operation last month.
Raith Rovers have given an injury update on four of their stars who have been missing for significant periods of time.

The Kirkcaldy club kick off their season at home to Peterhead in the Premier Sports Cup on Wednesday – and like many others they do so with a tight squad.

Manager Ian Murray has been one of many to say how slow the transfer market has been this summer.

Another reason the Raith Rovers squad is a little light in places is down to the absence of four key players due to injury.

Liam Dick, Scott Brown and Tom Lang

The likes of left-back Liam Dick and Scott Brown – who describes himself as a box-to-box midfielder but is willing to play anywhere – have been used as auxiliary centre-halves over preseason.

It means the return of defender Tom Lang, 25, who had an operation on his left anterior cruciate ligament in March, will be crucial for the season ahead.

Tom Lang leaves the field injured in the match versus Hamilton.

Speaking to the club’s official website, physiotherapist Stewart Duff said Lang is “currently working on single leg knee strength, and has just started plyometric training with a plan to start running in four weeks”.

Matthews captained the side to glory last season’s SPFL Trust Trophy and his surgery was for the “correction of a retracted/dislocated metatarsophalangeal joint [toe knuckle]”.

The 26-year-old is set to rejoin training between the end of next month and the start of next September.

Fellow midfielder Spencer, also 26, was a key part of the side’s form in the early parts of last season and his absence was sorely missed from December.

He returned towards the end of the campaign before his contract expired.

He re-signed shortly after the appointment of Murray but now finds himself in a ‘moon boot’.

Spencer has had “a complex procedure to his mid foot, with a pin placed into the base of his fifth metatarsal”.

He is also expected to return in the period between the end of August and the beginning of the following month.

Lewis Vaughan

The most eagerly awaited return is that of Lewis Vaughan – whose luck with fitness is well-documented.

After an operation on his anterior cruciate ligament in October last year and steady rehab he had a “tidy up” on his knee last month.

This caused a delay in his return to training and he now is expected to join in at the end of September.

