Royal National Mòd: Full programme for major Perth event revealed

The full programme of this year’s Royal National Mòd has been revealed as the event returns to Perth for the first time in 18 years.

The nine-day event is staged annually at different locations around Scotland and aims to spread cultural celebration of Gaelic music.

The festival will be spread over 10 venues in the Fair City from October 14-22 with around 1000 musicians and spectators expected to turn out throughout the event.

This year’s Royal National Mòd will mark 130 years since the first ever event that took place in Oban in 1892.

The festival has been welcomed by officials in Perth with an economic boost expected for the city as the first full-scale in-person event in three years after a hybrid approach was taken during last year’s event in Inverness.

Full programme

Friday

The event’s opening concert will include some of the best Gaelic talent including Singers Mairi MacInnes, Arthur Cormack, Ceitlin Lilidh and Darren MacLean along with all-star band Mànran.

Saturday

Saturday evening will showcase a night dedicated to Gaelic culture with a host of notable names including Margaret Bennett, Ross Ainslie and Ali Hutton’s Symbiosis, and Patsy Reid.

The concert will also celebrate singers who have “put Perth on the musical map” along with community groups Perth Gaelic Choir, The Gordon Duncan Experience and The Tayside Young Fiddlers.

Monday and Tuesday

An under 13s battle of the bands final will take place on the Monday with the under 19s final on the Tuesday – the winning bands will receive a recording session experience.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

The Leonard Brown Scottish Dance Band will play a ceilidh in the Salutation Hotel Ballroom each night through Wednesday to Friday.

The Mòd Grand Finale will welcome west coast favourites Trail West to Perth Concert Hall on the Friday.

Saturday

A joyous massed choirs event on Perth High Street will bring the festival to close on the ninth day of celebrations.

Local talent

Local councillor John Duff, who has competed in several National Mòds as a member of Aberfeldy Gaelic Choir, said he is looking forward to competing in competitions and enjoying the “craic”.

He said: “I first competed in the National Mòd in 1976 in Aberdeen and I have greatly enjoyed these events ever since.

“I would encourage the people of Perth to get out and enjoy the various competitions, ceilidhs and fringe events that will take place over the nine-day festival.

“There’s something for everyone.”

The programme is accompanied with a variety of in-person and online competitions with categories ranging from singing to Highland dancing.

Those wishing to take part have until 10pm on Friday to submit their entries.

‘The place to be this October’

James Graham, chief executive officer of An Comunn Gàidhealach, said: “Returning to Perth for this year’s Royal National Mòd will be a fantastic moment for us.

“It will be so special to hear and see the best that Gaelic culture has to offer during this year’s event and to welcome people from Perth, the rest of Scotland and indeed the world, to the city to enjoy Gaelic music and culture across Perth’s unique and special venues.”

Perth & Kinross Council leader Councillor Grant Laing said The Mòd will make Perth “the place to be” in Scotland this October.

He said: “I’m delighted to see so many events taking place in venues across the city. I am sure it will be an unforgettable festival and deliver a real boost to the city’s economy.”

Perth and Kinross Provost Xander McDade said: “The Mod returning to Perth is tremendously exciting and will bring a real buzz to the city in October.

“This will be a fantastic showcase for Perth and a wonderful celebration of our Gaelic heritage, and the Gaelic language and culture”.

Tickets to the festival will be available in August.