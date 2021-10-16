Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Royal National Mòd: £1 million boost expected for Perth economy as countdown begins

By Katy Scott
October 16 2021, 5.25pm Updated: October 16 2021, 5.31pm
Perth Provost Denis Malloy receives the flag from Deputy Inverness Provost, Bet McAllister, accompanid by officials from both councils and the Royal National Mod.

The Royal National Mòd is returning to Perth in 2022 for the first time in 18 years, with a welcome economic boost expected.

The countdown began on Saturday when the official Mòd banner was handed to Perth and Kinross Provost Dennis Melloy.

The Provost accepted the banner as the Inverness edition of the festival drew to a close.

Organisers anticipate a return to the full-scale in-person event next year, after a hybrid approach was taken this year.

Mòd banner returns to Perth

Provost Melloy was accompanied by Convener of Strategic Policy and Resources Councillor John Duff for the ceremony.

Both men welcomed the return of the Gaelic heritage festival to Perth in October 2022.

Provost Melloy said: “It is hugely exciting to have the Mòd returning to Perth after so many years.

“We look forward to hosting the Mòd next year, which will be the 10th Mòd hosted by the City of Perth.

“The Mòd is a time to catch up with old friends and make new ones, whether you speak the Gaelic fluently or are still learning.”

It is estimated that the Mòd will bring around 7,500 visitors to the city.

perth Mòd
Performers at the Royal National Mòd in Inverness.

The event will take place in Perth from 14 to 22 October 2022.

More than 200 competitions will be held during the eight-day festival.

Musical contests include using traditional instruments like accordion, fiddle, clarsach and bagpipes, as well as Gaelic singing.

There will also be storytelling, poetry, sport and choral competitions.

Councillor Duff, a regular competitor in the Mòd, added: “The Royal National Mòd is a wonderful celebration and will give us a fantastic opportunity to showcase the Gaelic heritage of Perth and Kinross.

perth mod
Perth Theatre.

“Since the last time the Mòd was in Perth, the Concert Hall has opened, Perth Theatre has been completely refurbished and we have created an amazing new outdoor performance space at St Paul’s.

“We’ve worked hard to improve the cultural offering in Perth and the Mòd’s return is testament to that ambition.

“The eight-day festival will also provide a major economic boost to businesses in Perth city centre.

‘Major economic boost’

“It’s estimated the Mòd will bring around 7,500 visitors to Perth, who will deliver an economic benefit worth around £1 million.”

This will be the eleventh time the event has taken place in Perth and Kinross.

The event has taken place in Perth total of 10 times, while Blairgowrie played host once before.

James Graham, Chief Executive Officer of An Comunn Gàidhealach, said: “It’s safe to say that the Mòd has been a huge success this year.

“We’re over the moon that the hybrid approach has given everyone the opportunity to enjoy the festivities at home and in countries right around the world.

The Royal National Mod in Inverness drew to a close with a massed choirs event in the Northern Meeting Park.

“Inverness has been well worth the wait and an important step towards a full-scale in-person Mòd next year – thanks to everyone who made this possible.

“We are very much looking forward to bringing our Gaelic festival of culture and song to Perth in 2022.

“The Mòd will bring a boost in culture and tourism to The Fair City as thousands of Gaels gather in celebration once more.

“I’m sure attendees will enjoy the beautiful scenery and excellent hospitality Perth has to offer.”

Perth & Kinross Council, The Gaelic Society of Perth and Horsecross Arts will host the Royal National Mòd 2022 in partnership.

