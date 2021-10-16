Royal National Mòd: £1 million boost expected for Perth economy as countdown begins

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Royal National Mòd is returning to Perth in 2022 for the first time in 18 years, with a welcome economic boost expected.

The countdown began on Saturday when the official Mòd banner was handed to Perth and Kinross Provost Dennis Melloy.

The Provost accepted the banner as the Inverness edition of the festival drew to a close.

Organisers anticipate a return to the full-scale in-person event next year, after a hybrid approach was taken this year.

Mòd banner returns to Perth

Provost Melloy was accompanied by Convener of Strategic Policy and Resources Councillor John Duff for the ceremony.

Both men welcomed the return of the Gaelic heritage festival to Perth in October 2022.

Provost Melloy said: “It is hugely exciting to have the Mòd returning to Perth after so many years.

“We look forward to hosting the Mòd next year, which will be the 10th Mòd hosted by the City of Perth.

“The Mòd is a time to catch up with old friends and make new ones, whether you speak the Gaelic fluently or are still learning.”

It is estimated that the Mòd will bring around 7,500 visitors to the city.

The event will take place in Perth from 14 to 22 October 2022.

More than 200 competitions will be held during the eight-day festival.

Musical contests include using traditional instruments like accordion, fiddle, clarsach and bagpipes, as well as Gaelic singing.

There will also be storytelling, poetry, sport and choral competitions.

Councillor Duff, a regular competitor in the Mòd, added: “The Royal National Mòd is a wonderful celebration and will give us a fantastic opportunity to showcase the Gaelic heritage of Perth and Kinross.

“Since the last time the Mòd was in Perth, the Concert Hall has opened, Perth Theatre has been completely refurbished and we have created an amazing new outdoor performance space at St Paul’s.

“We’ve worked hard to improve the cultural offering in Perth and the Mòd’s return is testament to that ambition.

“The eight-day festival will also provide a major economic boost to businesses in Perth city centre.

‘Major economic boost’

“It’s estimated the Mòd will bring around 7,500 visitors to Perth, who will deliver an economic benefit worth around £1 million.”

This will be the eleventh time the event has taken place in Perth and Kinross.

The event has taken place in Perth total of 10 times, while Blairgowrie played host once before.

James Graham, Chief Executive Officer of An Comunn Gàidhealach, said: “It’s safe to say that the Mòd has been a huge success this year.

“We’re over the moon that the hybrid approach has given everyone the opportunity to enjoy the festivities at home and in countries right around the world.

“Inverness has been well worth the wait and an important step towards a full-scale in-person Mòd next year – thanks to everyone who made this possible.

“We are very much looking forward to bringing our Gaelic festival of culture and song to Perth in 2022.

“The Mòd will bring a boost in culture and tourism to The Fair City as thousands of Gaels gather in celebration once more.

“I’m sure attendees will enjoy the beautiful scenery and excellent hospitality Perth has to offer.”

Perth & Kinross Council, The Gaelic Society of Perth and Horsecross Arts will host the Royal National Mòd 2022 in partnership.