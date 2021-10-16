Dundee 2-1 Aberdeen: Covid-hit Dark Blues earn first league win as Leigh Griffiths gets off the mark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee 2-1 Aberdeen: Covid-hit Dark Blues earn first league win as Leigh Griffiths gets off the mark

By George Cran
October 16 2021, 9.35pm Updated: October 17 2021, 10.40am
Jordan Marshall and Lee Ashcroft get to grips with Christian Ramirez.
Jordan Marshall and Lee Ashcroft get to grips with Christian Ramirez.

It was a night of firsts at Dens Park as Covid-hit Dundee got the better of Aberdeen in an enthralling contest under the Saturday night lights.

The 2-1 success was the Dark Blues’ first three points of the Premiership campaign.

And it came courtesy of a first goal of his loan spell for Leigh Griffiths before Luke McCowan opened his league scoring account at Dens Park.

It was also Dundee’s first league win over Aberdeen since 2004 – ending the Dons’ 22-match unbeaten streak against the Dee.

The Dark Blues were missing four first-team players, however, after positive Covid tests in the run-up to the game.

Griffiths and McCowan celebrate.

Key men back with a bang

Charlie Adam was in supreme form on his return from injury but it was Aberdeen who went closest in an entertaining first-half as Christian Ramirez saw a header cleared off the line by Griffiths.

Dens Park erupted on 49 minutes as Griffiths notched his first of the season and the 34th Dundee goal of his career.

Paul McMullan found the Scotland striker free in behind the Dons defence and he made no mistake, coolly slotting the ball between the goalkeeper’s legs.

It was 2-0 on 62 minutes when McCowan grabbed his first league goal for the club, finishing smartly from the edge of the area.

Griffiths makes it 1-0.

Just as some of the Aberdeen fans were leaving, their side got back into the contest thanks to Ramirez knocking in Jack Mackenzie’s cross on 67 minutes.

The end of the contest saw Shaun Byrne stretchered off in the closing minutes with a serious-looking injury.

There was still time for a rammy in the Dundee dugout which saw James McPake shown a red card by the referee.

His team, though, saw out the 10 minutes of stoppage time for a crucial three points to get off the bottom of the table.

 

Teams

Dundee: Legzdins, Kerr, Sweeney, Ashcroft, Marshall, Byrne (Anderson 90), Adam, McGhee, McCowan (Mullen 71), McMullan, Griffiths (Sheridan 57).

Subs not used: Sharp, Elliott, Cummings, Lamb.

Aberdeen: Woods, Mackenzie, Gallagher, Brown, Ramirez, Hedges, Ojo (McGinn 65), Hayes (Watkins 65), Ferguson (Emmanuel-Thomas 90), Ramsay, Bates.

Subs not used: Ritchie, McGeouch, Jenks, Samuels.

Attendance: 6,878

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier