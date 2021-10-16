Dundee 2-1 Aberdeen: Covid-hit Dark Blues earn first league win as Leigh Griffiths gets off the mark

An error occurred. Please try again.

It was a night of firsts at Dens Park as Covid-hit Dundee got the better of Aberdeen in an enthralling contest under the Saturday night lights.

The 2-1 success was the Dark Blues’ first three points of the Premiership campaign.

And it came courtesy of a first goal of his loan spell for Leigh Griffiths before Luke McCowan opened his league scoring account at Dens Park.

It was also Dundee’s first league win over Aberdeen since 2004 – ending the Dons’ 22-match unbeaten streak against the Dee.

The Dark Blues were missing four first-team players, however, after positive Covid tests in the run-up to the game.

Key men back with a bang

Charlie Adam was in supreme form on his return from injury but it was Aberdeen who went closest in an entertaining first-half as Christian Ramirez saw a header cleared off the line by Griffiths.

Dens Park erupted on 49 minutes as Griffiths notched his first of the season and the 34th Dundee goal of his career.

Paul McMullan found the Scotland striker free in behind the Dons defence and he made no mistake, coolly slotting the ball between the goalkeeper’s legs.

It was 2-0 on 62 minutes when McCowan grabbed his first league goal for the club, finishing smartly from the edge of the area.

Just as some of the Aberdeen fans were leaving, their side got back into the contest thanks to Ramirez knocking in Jack Mackenzie’s cross on 67 minutes.

The end of the contest saw Shaun Byrne stretchered off in the closing minutes with a serious-looking injury.

There was still time for a rammy in the Dundee dugout which saw James McPake shown a red card by the referee.

His team, though, saw out the 10 minutes of stoppage time for a crucial three points to get off the bottom of the table.

Teams

Dundee: Legzdins, Kerr, Sweeney, Ashcroft, Marshall, Byrne (Anderson 90), Adam, McGhee, McCowan (Mullen 71), McMullan, Griffiths (Sheridan 57).

Subs not used: Sharp, Elliott, Cummings, Lamb.

Aberdeen: Woods, Mackenzie, Gallagher, Brown, Ramirez, Hedges, Ojo (McGinn 65), Hayes (Watkins 65), Ferguson (Emmanuel-Thomas 90), Ramsay, Bates.

Subs not used: Ritchie, McGeouch, Jenks, Samuels.

Attendance: 6,878