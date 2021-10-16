Dundee boss James McPake dedicates Aberdeen victory to fans as he gives update on Shaun Byrne injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss James McPake dedicates Aberdeen victory to fans as he gives update on Shaun Byrne injury

By George Cran
October 16 2021, 10.19pm Updated: October 17 2021, 10.40am
James McPake celebrates.
James McPake celebrates.

Dundee boss James McPake dedicated the club’s first league victory of the season to the Dens Park fans.

The Dark Blues saw off Aberdeen to move off the foot of the Premiership table thanks to goals from Leigh Griffiths and Luke McCowan.

Pressure had built on the team and manager following a poor display and result at St Johnstone in the previous outing.

But there was no sign of that performance as Dundee saw off the Dons at Dens.

“I’m delighted for my players and staff, it has been a long time coming but that one was for the fans,” McPake said.

Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay (left) holds off Dundee’s Paul McMullan.

“They came out in force tonight and backed us.

“The doubters said they would turn on us but when you give them things to cheer, you create chances, you play good football and show heart and togetherness I’ve never seen a crowd turn on a Dundee team that does that.”

Griffiths goal

And the crowd made their presence felt with a massive cheer as Griffiths notched his first goal of the season.

The on-loan Celtic man had played four matches without hitting the net but made no mistake when played in behind the Aberdeen defence on 49 minutes.

“Leigh needed a goal,” McPake added.

Griffiths makes it 1-0.

“He’s been annoyed that he’s missed a few chances.

“But as soon as he gets that one goal…

“He’s deadly. We just needed him to get a goal.

“The plan was 60 minutes for him and he got the goal just in time because we couldn’t risk him.”

Shaun Byrne injury

Byrne (No 8) was stretchered off late on.

The match ended on a sour note as midfielder Shaun Byrne was stretchered off as the match ticked into stoppage time.

And it looks to be a serious injury.

“It’s not great, he’s gone to hospital,” McPake said.

“He was outstanding in the match.

“It’s his knee but I don’t know to what extent.”

 

