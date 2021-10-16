Dundee boss James McPake dedicates Aberdeen victory to fans as he gives update on Shaun Byrne injury

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee boss James McPake dedicated the club’s first league victory of the season to the Dens Park fans.

The Dark Blues saw off Aberdeen to move off the foot of the Premiership table thanks to goals from Leigh Griffiths and Luke McCowan.

Pressure had built on the team and manager following a poor display and result at St Johnstone in the previous outing.

But there was no sign of that performance as Dundee saw off the Dons at Dens.

“I’m delighted for my players and staff, it has been a long time coming but that one was for the fans,” McPake said.

“They came out in force tonight and backed us.

“The doubters said they would turn on us but when you give them things to cheer, you create chances, you play good football and show heart and togetherness I’ve never seen a crowd turn on a Dundee team that does that.”

Griffiths goal

And the crowd made their presence felt with a massive cheer as Griffiths notched his first goal of the season.

The on-loan Celtic man had played four matches without hitting the net but made no mistake when played in behind the Aberdeen defence on 49 minutes.

“Leigh needed a goal,” McPake added.

“He’s been annoyed that he’s missed a few chances.

“But as soon as he gets that one goal…

“He’s deadly. We just needed him to get a goal.

“The plan was 60 minutes for him and he got the goal just in time because we couldn’t risk him.”

Shaun Byrne injury

The match ended on a sour note as midfielder Shaun Byrne was stretchered off as the match ticked into stoppage time.

And it looks to be a serious injury.

“It’s not great, he’s gone to hospital,” McPake said.

“He was outstanding in the match.

“It’s his knee but I don’t know to what extent.”