Ryan Edwards enjoys ‘perfect away day’ with Dundee United as Tam Courts hails ‘inspirational’ Declan Glass

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ryan Edwards helped Dundee United claim their first win at Hibernian in seven years – then branded it the ‘perfect away day.’

Edwards was colossal in the heart of the United defence as they claimed their sixth clean sheet in nine Scottish Premiership games to beat Hibernian 3-0.

It was United’s first win against Hibs in 15 attempts and it sent them above the Edinburgh side into third place.

And Edwards, who scored United’s second with a bullet header, couldn’t hide his delight at the win.

“It was the perfect away day,” Ryan Edwards told Dundee United FC TV.

“Hibs are one of the high-flying teams and we’ve just played them off the pitch.

“We had one save that Benji turned onto the pitch but apart from that I don’t know what chances they had.

“It’s a clean sheet again – six in nine. Happy days.”

🗣"A great performance today and I think the fans really enjoyed it and I'm very proud of the players." 🎥 Hear from the Gaffer and Ryan Edwards after today's match at Easter Road#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/nRhWdbYR5X — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) October 16, 2021

Tam Courts: Declan Glass is inspirational

Meanwhile, Dundee United boss Tam Courts has hailed the part played by ‘inspirational’ midfielder Declan Glass in the win.

Glass made his first start for United in 21 months after overcoming a devastating knee injury that left him floored for over a year.

He replaced the injured Dylan Levitt and played a number of killer passes as United dominated possession against Hibernian.

“Declan and I have been having a few conversations about similar players to him,” said Courts.

“He probably wasn’t even match fit enough to actually start today.

“But he is full of character and personality and his determination. He has been inspirational in terms of his journey back from his ACL.

“I thought I’d give him his opportunity. I knew he could handled it and it was great to see him back on the pitch.”