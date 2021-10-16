Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hibernian 0 Dundee United 3: Outstanding United go third after claiming first win at Easter Road in 7 years

By Ewan Smith
October 16 2021, 4.54pm Updated: October 16 2021, 5.07pm
Dundee United recorded a stunning win at Hibernian

Dundee United spent last year seeking the holy grail of top six football – but after this thrilling win at Hibernian they can shoot for Europe.

United ripped Hibernian apart with their best display of the season as goals from Nicky Clark, Ryan Edwards and Kieran Freeman saw them claim victory in the capital.

It was their first win at Hibernian in seven years and it has set the template for what is shaping up to be a glorious campaign by United.

Top six must now be their minimum aim with European football a real possibility on this form.

Declan Glass impresses on Dundee United return at Hibernian

It was also a huge day for youngster Declan Glass who was making his first start for Dundee United in 21 months.

Glass was out for over a year with a serious knee injury he sustained before kicking a ball during a loan spell at Partick Thistle last year.

He came in for the injured Dylan Levitt.

Glass made his first Dundee United start in 21 months at Hibernian

New signing Max Biamou started the game on the bench and United started well and created the game’s first real chance on 21 minutes.

Nicky Clark set up Ilmari Niskanen and his low 20 yard strike was turned round by Hibs keeper Matt Macey.

Hibs threat, as expected, came via speed merchant Martin Boyle.

McMann coped with the threat of Boyle as Dundee United dominated Hibernian

A roar of anticipation went up from the home crowd every time Boyle touched the ball; but Scott McMann coped admirably with his threat.

And with Glass pulling the strings in the heart of midfield, United looked most likely to take the lead.

Clark blasted over from 20 yards in 32 minutes and Ian Harkes had a low effort blocked by Macey from a similar range.

And the goal their play so richly deserved came bang on half-time.

Nicky Clark celebrates his opener

The build-up was delightful and the finish sublime.

Pawlett and Harkes combined to set up Clark who superbly curled the ball beyond Macey from the edge of the box.

Edwards doubles Dundee United’s advantage

United fans were celebrated again in 52 minutes as Edwards put them 2-0 up.

The Liverpool-born defender rose superbly well to meet a McMann cross and bullet home a header from six yards.

Incredibly, the scoring hadn’t finished there for United.

With Hibernian chasing a way back into the game, Niskanen broke clear inside the box and played a superb cut back to Freeman who slotted home from close range.

It wasn’t Hibs day.

The one time they did beat Benjamin Siegrist – via a 15 yard Kevin Nisbet effort – they hit the post.

Hibernian v Dundee United teams

Hibernian: Macey; Doig, Hanlon, Wood, Cadden, Doyle-Hayes, Newell, Allan (Scott 46), Nisbet, Boyle, Murphy. Subs not used: Dabrowski, Wright, Gogic, Stevenson, Gullan, McGregor, Scott.

Dundee United: Siegrist; Freeman, McMann, Edwards, Mulgrew, Fuchs, Glass (Hoti 59), Harkes, Niskanen, Pawlett, Clark (Biamou 80). Subs not used: Newman; Chalmers, Mochrie, Appere, Smith.

Referee Alan Muir

Dundee United: Where will Hibs clash be won and lost?

