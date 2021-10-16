Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dunfermline 2-2 Kilmarnock: Aaron Comrie rescues precious point for Peter Grant’s Pars

By Alan Temple
October 16 2021, 5.20pm Updated: October 16 2021, 7.02pm
Scorer: Thomas

Aaron Comrie struck in the 95th minute to rescue a precious point for Dunfermline as the Pars played out a breathless 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock.

Dom Thomas found the net after returning to the starting line-up for the first time since August 7, cancelling out Callum Hendry’s close-range opener.

Oli Shaw looked to have landed the decisive blow with 15 minutes left on the clock, slamming home his third goal of the campaign.

However, Comrie pounced in injury-time, converting a deep Josh Edwards delivery.

Although the rock-bottom Pars remain winless in the Championship, they illustrated admirable grit to restore parity twice and close the gap to Morton to a single point.

Familiar Faces

Fans’ favourite Thomas, previously criticised by Grant for a lack of work ethic this season, was restored to the starting line-up for the first time since a 3-0 defeat against Partick Thistle.

Killie, meanwhile, fielded former Pars skipper Euan Murray in defence and Fraser Murray — on loan at East End Park last term — on the left side of midfield.

Back: Thomas

O’Hara was the brightest attacking threat for the hosts in an uninspiring first period, with his curling effort from distance forcing a super stop from Zach Hemming.

Same old story

But the game exploded into life after the break when Mark Connolly powered a header off the underside of the bar. The ball appeared to have crossed the line.

However, it was a moot point as referee Greg Aitken has already blown for a foul.

Kai Kennedy then fired straight at the legs of Hemming after being sent through on goal by Craig Wighton.

Threat: O’Hara

Kilmarnock illustrated a threat of their own when Chris Burke’s low shot was magnificently blocked on the line by Connolly.

That would prove a temporary reprieve for Dunfermline.

Killie opened the scoring after on-loan St Johnstone striker Hendry poked home from point-blank range following a stunning overhead-kick by Jason Naismith.

Dramatic finale

Thomas levelled for Dunfermline in bizarre circumstances when his in-swinging delivery from the right flank deceived everyone and nestled in the corner of Hemming’s net.

Yet parity lasted for less than 60 seconds as Shaw blasted a low finish past Owain Fon Williams at the near-post.

But just as the Fifers seemed destined for another demoralising defeat, Comrie snuck in at the far post to fire beyond Hemming and spark wild celebrations.

