Dunfermline 2-2 Kilmarnock: Aaron Comrie rescues precious point for Peter Grant’s Pars

Aaron Comrie struck in the 95th minute to rescue a precious point for Dunfermline as the Pars played out a breathless 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock.

Dom Thomas found the net after returning to the starting line-up for the first time since August 7, cancelling out Callum Hendry’s close-range opener.

Oli Shaw looked to have landed the decisive blow with 15 minutes left on the clock, slamming home his third goal of the campaign.

However, Comrie pounced in injury-time, converting a deep Josh Edwards delivery.

Although the rock-bottom Pars remain winless in the Championship, they illustrated admirable grit to restore parity twice and close the gap to Morton to a single point.

Familiar Faces

Fans’ favourite Thomas, previously criticised by Grant for a lack of work ethic this season, was restored to the starting line-up for the first time since a 3-0 defeat against Partick Thistle.

Killie, meanwhile, fielded former Pars skipper Euan Murray in defence and Fraser Murray — on loan at East End Park last term — on the left side of midfield.

O’Hara was the brightest attacking threat for the hosts in an uninspiring first period, with his curling effort from distance forcing a super stop from Zach Hemming.

Same old story

But the game exploded into life after the break when Mark Connolly powered a header off the underside of the bar. The ball appeared to have crossed the line.

However, it was a moot point as referee Greg Aitken has already blown for a foul.

Kai Kennedy then fired straight at the legs of Hemming after being sent through on goal by Craig Wighton.

Kilmarnock illustrated a threat of their own when Chris Burke’s low shot was magnificently blocked on the line by Connolly.

That would prove a temporary reprieve for Dunfermline.

Killie opened the scoring after on-loan St Johnstone striker Hendry poked home from point-blank range following a stunning overhead-kick by Jason Naismith.

Dramatic finale

Thomas levelled for Dunfermline in bizarre circumstances when his in-swinging delivery from the right flank deceived everyone and nestled in the corner of Hemming’s net.

Yet parity lasted for less than 60 seconds as Shaw blasted a low finish past Owain Fon Williams at the near-post.

But just as the Fifers seemed destined for another demoralising defeat, Comrie snuck in at the far post to fire beyond Hemming and spark wild celebrations.