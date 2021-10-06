Peter Grant avoids unwanted Dunfermline record after vote of confidence – but can he win over furious fans?

An error occurred. Please try again.

Peter Grant has avoided the ignominy of becoming the shortest serving permanent manager in the history of Dunfermline Athletic.

The under-fire Pars gaffer was given a vote of confidence by the East End Park board on Tuesday, albeit sporting director Thomas Meggle noted: “He understands results have to change, and quickly.”

Grant has been in the Pars hot-seat for 131 days (as of October 6) and is set to enjoy a reign beyond John Potter’s ill-fated 135 days.

Dunfermline currently sit bottom of the Championship, four points adrift of safety and without a league victory.

Nevertheless, the club have backed their man — and also criticised the actions of a handful of supporters following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat against Queen of the South.

It was a statement which proved divisive.

Nevertheless, Dunfermline remain hopeful Grant can turn their ailing campaign around and avoid joining their more fleeting managerial reigns.

John Potter

Come next Monday morning, Potter will once again be the shortest-serving permanent Pars boss ever.

Potter, now thriving as part of Jack Ross’ backroom staff at Hibernian, took the top job following the resignation of Jim Jefferies in December 2014.

However, it was confirmed on April 30th, 2015 that he would be returning to a prior role as coach after failing to secure a playoff position in League One.

Willie McAndrew

Dunfermline understandably took several weeks to find a successor for Sandy Archibald following his tragic, untimely death in November 1946.

Ultimately, they chose poorly.

Former Hamilton Accies boss McAndrew oversaw just 12 matches; the lowest number of any permanent manager in the club’s history — eight of those ending in defeats.

Dick Campbell

Still going strong. While Dunfermline are winless, Campbell’s Arbroath have only lost once and sit in third spot in the Championship.

The natural successor-in-waiting to the legendary Bert Paton, Campbell guided the Pars to the summit of the old First Division in 1999.

However, a change in ownership prompted an alteration in the dugout and Campbell left the club.

Bobby Calder

Dunfermline caused a stir in Scottish football by appointing Calder — a referee who had overseen the 1947 Scottish Cup final — as successor to McAndrew.

Despite being popular among supporters, Calder swiftly lost the confidence of directors after allegedly being reprimanded for talking to the press about ‘boardroom matters’. He left the club soon after.

David Hay

Despite arriving at East End Park with a League Cup winner’s medal in his hipper from the previous campaign at Livingston, Hay’s sole season at Dunfermline was a disaster.

His charges were dumped out of the Uefa Cup by Icelandic minnows Hafnarfjordur, setting the tone for what was to come.

He oversaw 42 games, winning just eight and departed in May 2005 with the club bottom of the old Scottish Premier League and seemingly destined for the drop.

However, Jim Leishman took the reins and achieved the great escape.