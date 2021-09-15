Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dunfermline: Peter Grant addresses Dom Thomas ‘bust-up’ rumours as he opens up on winger’s absence

By Alan Temple
September 15 2021, 8.15am
Same page: Thomas and Grant
Peter Grant has played down talk of a bust-up with ‘fantastic’ Dom Thomas — before candidly admitting that he axed the Dunfermline talisman due to a lack of work ethic.

And the Pars gaffer claims that Thomas agrees with the decision.

Thomas, 25, has been benched for the Fifers’ last three fixtures and was hooked at half-time in the 3-0 home defeat against Partick Thistle prior to his exile from the starting line-up.

His absence has been eye-catching, given his undoubted talent and the fact he was handed the captain’s armband earlier this term.

Social media was ablaze on Friday with rumours that Thomas had fallen out with Grant and requested a transfer.

So much so, that the Dunfermline manager felt moved to address the issue.

“People can make stories up and I’ve heard it all,” said Grant. “But there is no issue with myself and Dom Thomas. He knows why he is out of the side and agrees with it.

“People think there is a vendetta against Dom but there was no fall-out and I need to clarify that — because he’s a fantastic boy.

“I left him out because I didn’t think he was working hard enough when he lost possession of the ball. He lost it and everyone else was running back to get it for him.

“I can’t have folk running back 40 or 50 yards, speeding past someone who is walking. Maybe Lionel Messi can get away with it — but not many others.

Happier times: Thomas celebrates

“If you aren’t willing to do that, you don’t play. You can’t play. We aren’t good enough to carry one player. Nobody in this division is good enough to carry one player.

“I think he is a real talent and I’ve tried to sign him on loan before. He can be a match-winner, but I don’t want him to be a match-loser.

“You think I don’t want Dom in my team? I just can’t play a man down when we don’t have the ball.”

Highest level

On first glance, Grant’s assessment is remarkably blunt.

However, he is adamant he and Thomas are on the same page and the mercurial winger is ready to battle for his starting berth.

“He’s been very receptive,” continued Grant. “He knows he needs to put the work in and feels he has been below that standard. It would be worse if Dom didn’t think that.

“He says he has worked harder in the last few days — great; fantastic. But that’s got to be every single day.”

Grant added: “If he does that, with the talent he’s got, then he shouldn’t be playing with me — he should be playing at the highest level. I know how highly I regard him.”

 

