Dan Pybus: There are still 99 points to play for – and Dunfermline’s quality WILL shine through

Defiant Dan Pybus remains adamant it is only a matter of time before Dunfermline’s ‘quality’ comes to the fore.

The Pars have endured a miserable five weeks, on and off the pitch.

Peter Grant’s charges have failed to win in their last four matches — losing three of those — and have racked up a lamentable aggregate scoreline of 13-2 from encounters against Morton, Partick Thistle, Rangers and Arbroath.

Yet, Pybus is anything but downbeat and, having played just three Championship fixtures, reckons it is ludicrous to write off the Fifers.

“You can’t dwell on negatives in football because you always have a chance to put it right,” said the former Queen of the South man.

“There’s always another match the following week — and we are only three [league] games in.

“There are still 99 points to play for and we need to start putting them on the board.

“Everyone knows that our start hasn’t been good enough, individually or collectively, but we all want to put that right, starting against Ayr on Saturday.”

He added: “You can talk about luck and mistakes, but quality always shines through in football and it is a matter of time until it does.”

Those within the corridors of East End Park could be forgiven for a feeling of ‘it never rains but it pours’.

Dunfermline have only completed 90 minutes once since being hammered 5-0 by Rangers on August 13.

The Fife derby against Raith Rovers lasted 14 minutes before a power cut put paid to the contest, while they were forced to forfeit their SPFL Trophy trust tie against Elgin on Saturday due to Covid and injury concerns.

“With the Raith game being called off and the Elgin match being cancelled, it’s not the best,” rued Pybus.

“The lads are just looking forward to getting into a routine of playing every week and building momentum. It’s especially difficult when you haven’t been winning and we want to change that as quickly as possible.”

Hooked

Pybus, meanwhile, insists his own confidence has not been knocked after being replaced at half-time during the Pars’ dismal 3-0 defeat against Arbroath in their last league outing.

After all, it could have been worse.

“There was a game at Queen of the South where I was brought off after 25 minutes,” he laughed. “Now, that was a reality check.

“It was a tactical change against Arbroath, which I am totally fine with.

“I got a stupid yellow card — typical me — and, knowing my luck, I would have probably picked up a red!

“The team was 2-0 down and I could have played better. I’m a team player and if someone else needs to come on to create chances or get a goal, then so be it.

“I still come in on Monday morning — same old me — and work hard, keep my head down and try to get in the team for the next game.”