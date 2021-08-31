BBC to shine a light on postponed Fife derby as new date is confirmed for Raith Rovers v Dunfermline clash

Raith Rovers and Dunfermline will be given a second chance to light up the TV screens after BBC confirmed they’ll screen the rearranged Fife derby next month.

Raith saw their clash with Dunfermline abandoned after just 13 minutes earlier this month after an electrical fault led to lighting issues in their stands.

Red-faced Rovers were forced to issue a statement as over 4,000 fans were turned away due to ‘health and safety’ issues after their new £180,000 lighting system failed.

Fixture Update 🚨 Our abandoned Fife Derby has now been rearranged for Wednesday September 29 Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.45pm ➡️ https://t.co/Tk3cVKps6C pic.twitter.com/uXAJkdb9Vb — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) August 31, 2021

At the time, director Bill Clark admitted he feared his side would be punished for the issue.

“I suspect there might be repercussions for the club,” said Clark. “But until we get to the bottom of what the problem actually is, I really don’t know.”

But the game is now rescheduled for 7.45pm on Wednesday September 29th and will again be shown on BBC.