Saturday, August 21st 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

Raith Rovers vs Dunfermline: Fife derby abandoned due to lighting failure

By Steven Rae
August 20 2021, 8.36pm Updated: August 21 2021, 8.24am
Stark's Park.
The fixture between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline has been abandoned due to failures in the stadium’s lighting and turnstile systems. 

Queues of fans were left outside waiting to get into Stark’s Park after the WiFi which operates the turnstile system stopped working.

The match was called off, leaving fans furious as one called it a “disgrace”.

On Twitter, he wrote: “Absolute disgrace from Raith Rovers. Fans stuck outside, nobody being let in, queue hasn’t moved since 7.35, no announcement, people going home. It’s the first derby with fans since the beginning of the pandemic after a year of supporters propping up the club. Get a grip.”

Gordon Brown seen in stands

Former prime minister Gordon Brown was seen at the ground. The Labour politician did not look amused by the situation.

Raith Rovers director Bill Clark apologised to fans, explaining failures in the turnstile operation and the lighting in two stands forced them to abandon the match.

“The first problem we had was the floodlights, as everybody saw, but we managed to fix that,” explained Clark. “But we then had an issue with the WiFi system that controls our electronic ticketing, so we had hundreds of fans outside queuing.

“They were very angry, as they should be. We couldn’t let anybody through the gates on the advice of police.

“The other problem that we’ve got is that we couldn’t get the concourse lights on in the two main stands, so there’s a health and safety issue.

“As the night wears on, you can’t have hundreds and hundreds of fans going out in darkness.”

 

 

