Stark’s Dark: Raith Rovers fear SPFL sanctions and apologise to ‘very angry’ fans following ’embarrassing’ Dunfermline call-off

By Alan Temple
August 20 2021, 9.13pm Updated: August 21 2021, 4.59pm
Darkness falls on Stark's Park
Darkness falls on Stark's Park

Raith Rovers director Bill Clark has apologised to supporters after Friday night’s Fife derby against Dunfermline was postponed on health and safety grounds, describing the situation as ‘an embarrassment’.

Clark also admitted that he fears SPFL sanctions after the action was halted with 14 minutes on the clock.

The decision was made after the club were unable to restore the WiFi which operates their gate entry system, leaving hundreds of seething fans locked outside and creating a hazardous situation for the televised fixture.

Rovers were also unable to restore lighting to the concourses of the Penman and McDiarmid Stands which would have created further dangers as darkness fell.

Bosses Grant, left, and McGlynn, right deliver the bad news

The power woes began with a dramatic failure of Raith’s brand new £180,000 floodlights system – remarkably, on their first night of use.

While that issue was resolved, others proved terminal for the prospects of the game going ahead.

Manchester United’s £180,000 floodlights

“The first problem we had was the floodlights, as everybody saw, but we managed to fix that,” explained Clark. “But we then had an issue with the WiFi system that controls our electronic ticketing, so we had hundreds of fans outside queuing.

“They were very angry, as they should be. We couldn’t let anybody through the gates on the advice of police.

“The other problem that we’ve got is that we couldn’t get the concourse lights on in the two main stands, so there’s a health and safety issue. As the night wears on, you can’t have hundreds and hundreds of fans going out in darkness.

Loss of power: Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown watches on

“It’s a massive disappointment and my apologies to everyone  – the supporters, all the people watching on TV and everyone else who assembled here for what should have been a cracking match. It’s embarrassing for the club.”

On the floodlight failure which initially delayed kick-off for ten minutes, Clark added: “It’s so unfortunate because this is the first night we’ve used these floodlights.

“They were installed during the summer and tested to destruction.

“It cost around £180,000 to install. It is the most modern system – the same system as Manchester United have!”

The SPFL will rearrange the fixture for another date and will investigate the circumstances regarding the call-off, with Clark conceding that Rovers could be punished.

“I suspect there might be repercussions for the club,” continued Clark. “But until we get to the bottom of what the problem actually is, I really don’t know.”

