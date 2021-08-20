Callum Davidson: St Johnstone are learning lessons in Europe

St Johnstone are learning as they go in their European campaign, according to manager Callum Davidson.

And the Perth boss hopes that the small lessons being taken on board will help them against Dundee United this weekend and then in their £3 million Europa Conference League play-off second leg with LASK.

Travel plans were adapted for Saints’ return to Scotland after Thursday night’s 1-1 draw in Klagenfurt.

Davidson believed staying overnight in Austria would be beneficial to help his players’ recovery for Sunday’s Premiership clash with United.

And on the pitch, he wants to see street-wise football habits picked up that are the hallmark of successful teams in Europe.

“I thought sleep, recovery and food was the most important thing,” said Davidson. “So we decided to stay overnight.

“We travelled back from Turkey the last time and got in at 4.30am. I was shattered and I didn’t even play.

“The last time we couldn’t do it because we only had 48 hours in Turkey and had to get back quickly.

“It’s just learning how far away you are and flight times and stuff like that. The boys will recover.

“It was a great shift and I’m very proud of them to take the tie back to Perth.”

Slowing the game down when the situation demands it was at the front of Davidson’s mind when he reflected on the action in the Worthersee Stadion.

“I’m probably a bit frustrated we were taking quick throw-ins,” he said.

“I think the boys were that eager to try and win the game. But a quick throw-in doesn’t necessarily mean scoring a goal.

“If it’s a pass to play someone through and score then I can accept it. But we did it against Motherwell as well and it cost us a goal.

“I’m not too happy about it but that’s probably the only thing.”

United next

On the next challenge for his team, Davidson said: “I need to get the focus back on league football and check there are no knocks. I will assess the squad.

“I’m desperate to win the game so probably won’t make too many changes.

“We probably need a bit of energy but I believe in the squad I’ve got.

“I don’t know if David (Wotherspoon) will be back in time. If not, then whatever team I pick will be to win the game.

“I’ve watched United a couple of times. It’s been a bit chalk and cheese as they didn’t play particularly well against Aberdeen then were superb against Rangers.

“We don’t know what we will get off them.”

Davidson can be pretty certain what he’ll get from his goal scorer Chris Kane and keeper Zander Clark, who was at the top of his game yet again.

Big shift again from these boys 💙 https://t.co/PpCoDtBoaN — ZanderClark (@Zanderr1) August 19, 2021

“Chris scores big goals,” he said. “We were asking him to do a lot of work.

“He’s coming back to fitness and that’s another great goal. He is leading the line unbelievably well and is making it hard for anyone else to get that position.

“The turnaround in his game has been phenomenal. Credit to Chris and Macca (coach, Steven MacLean), who has worked really hard with him as well.

“I have believed in him. He is getting better and.

“We work on those goals he scored the other night – getting the ball flashed across the face and someone to tap it in, so it’s pleasing when it comes off.”

Davidson added: “Zander keeps pulling off big saves in big games.

“That’s the confidence growing in all the players – they keep producing in big games. I’m delighted with that.”