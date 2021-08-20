Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Dundee FC

Dundee take former Rangers defender Lee Hodson on trial as James McPake’s search for defensive reinforcement continues

By George Cran
August 20 2021, 10.30pm
James McPake and Lee Hodson.
James McPake and Lee Hodson.

Former Rangers full-back Lee Hodson is hoping to earn a contract at Dundee after joining the club on trial.

The 29-year-old, who can play right and left-back, is a free agent after leaving Hamilton Accies last season.

Dens Park boss James McPake is keen to add defensive reinforcements before the end of the summer transfer window.

Earlier this week, the Dark Blues had former Doncaster and Peterborough right-back Niall Mason in to train.

A furious reaction from fans due to his conviction for sexual assault ended that prospect quickly.

Hodson, though, is understood to fit the bill at Dens Park.

The Northern Ireland international played 83 times for Watford in the English Championship before heading north of the border.

Lee Hodson spent two years at Rangers.

He has turned out for Kilmarnock, Rangers, St Mirren and Hamilton with a short spell at Gillingham in between.

And he is a player McPake is familiar with.

He said: “He is someone I know really well. I was in a few international squads with him.

“He’s had 24 caps for his country and has played a lot of games for Watford in the Championship as a young kid.

“I actually played against him when I was at Coventry.

“He can play left or right-back and is a fit lad, still only 29 but has played a lot of football.

“We actually looked at him before he went to St Mirren a couple of years ago.

“He’s had spells with St Mirren, Rangers, Kilmarnock and played 33 games for Hamilton last season.

“He’s an experienced player and we’ve seen that in training.

“He’s had a good career. In this league you need options and he’s looked good.

“We’ll monitor it over the next couple of days. He’s happy enough to come up and do that which speaks volumes for him.”

 

Missing Marshall: How do Dundee take on Hibs without flying full-back?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]