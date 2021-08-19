Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

Callum Davidson: St Johnstone set-up £3 million game with ‘phenomenal’ performance

By Eric Nicolson
August 19 2021, 9.10pm Updated: August 19 2021, 9.21pm
St Johnstone celebrate their goal.
Another famous European night for St Johnstone has perfectly set-up the highest stakes one-off match in the Perth club’s history – that would be worth more money than winning the Premiership.

Saints drew 1-1 with LASK, the same result as they achieved against Galatasaray a fortnight earlier.

Chris Kane’s first half goal in Klagenfurt ensured that any type of victory at McDiarmid Park will secure a place in the Europa Conference League group stage – and bring with it at a £3 million reward.

Although there was frustration in passing up a couple of great opportunities to add to their lead and conceding a goal from a penalty, Callum Davidson was full of praise for his Saints heroes once again.

And he made no attempt to downplay the magnitude of next week’s second leg.

“This will be as big a game as this club has ever faced,” said Davidson.

“If you are talking financially then you get a bigger reward than you would for winning the league.

“If I’m honest I just want to get through and for the players to get the accolades and the achievement they deserve.”

Our game plan was to counter

He added: “I was delighted with the overall performance, chances created. I thought we started well and got a goal ahead.

“We maybe sat off a little bit after that. The second half they had a lot of possession but our game plan was to counter.

“We had three guys up front who carried a lot of threat and pace.

“For me the boys carried out the game plan to perfection. On another day if we hadn’t given away the penalty we might have got the victory.

“It’s 1-1 and if you asked me if I’d take a draw before the game then I’d snap your hand off.”

Saints’ goal was a carbon copy of Kane’s in the Scottish Cup semi-final against St Mirren last season.

“It was something we’d worked on,” said Davidson.

“Michael’s (O’Halloran) run, we worked on that and talked about it. It was a great ball flashed across the goal and we ask Chris to be in the middle of the goal which he was to finish it off.

“I’m a little bit gutted that we missed the chance before we conceded the penalty – it was a brilliant run by Michael.

“We asked him to drive inside and commit players. He did that and if you ask anyone in the team who would put it in the back of the net then it would be Glenn but unfortunately he took a bad touch.

“We conceded after that but we hung in for the draw.

“It’s a phenomenal result. The draw in Galatasaray was against 10 men. This was 11 v 11 and this team have pedigree in Europe.

“We stood toe to toe with them and played some right good football.

“It could be better but that’s just me being critical. Hopefully we get back to McDiarmid and get the support we got last week.

“It’s massive financially and the achievement for the players to try and win the tie – we have put ourselves in a great position to do something special again.

“We could have conceded in the last few minutes and that would have left a bitter taste.

“We hung in and it’s going to be a massive occasion next week.”

LASK manager

LASK manager Dominik Thalhammer said: “Our performance in the first half was very poor today.

“The first five minutes we played with the right amount of pressure and activity, but afterwards we became very passive.

“That was also the reason why we conceded the goal in the 17th minute. In the second half we finally found our rhythm, got better and better with every minute and found some promising opportunities to score the winner in the final minutes.

“Everything’s possible in the return leg now. But one thing’s for certain – we need to step up our game.”

