Sport / Football / Dundee United

Finland star Ilmari Niskanen set to complete Dundee United switch as boss Thomas Courts hails his ‘international class’

By Ewan Smith
August 19 2021, 10.27pm Updated: August 20 2021, 3.27pm
Ilmari Niskanen has agreed personal terms with Dundee United
Finland international Ilmari Niskanen is finally set to complete his move to Dundee United and boss Thomas Courts insists he worth the wait.

United will unveil Niskanen, 23, as their fourth summer signing in the next few days.

They have agreed a fee with Bundesliga 2 club FC Ingolstadt 04 and personal terms with Niskanen.

The move to sign the six-times capped star – identified as a signing target last month – has been held up by work permit issues.

Courts understands the frustration felt by United fans keen to see new arrivals but believes his patience will pay off with Niskanen.

Ilmari Niskanen is edging closer to his Dundee United move

“The work permit is the only thing that needs done,” said Courts. “Everything is close to being in place.

“We have some assurances that the work permit shouldn’t take too long.

“It’s nice to see that our efforts are close to being rewarded. We have been very deliberate with our recruitment.

“It’s been a long chase. In a different time you would consider moving in a different direction.

“But because the dialogue and belief in the player is strong, we’ve remained on course.

Ilmari Niskanen is a creative force

“We believe this player is worth pursuing. I am pleased we have shown the resolve to get close to making it happen.

“He’s an international quality player – a guy who is ambitious to get to the top level.

“He has pedigree, is good with both feet and has raw pace.

“This is someone I’d consider to be a crossing specialist – an old-fashioned wide player.

“He’s perfectly suited for the Scottish game and how we want to play.

“The fact that he’s versatile and young with ambition makes him an attractive proposition for us.”

United will offer trial to Ghana under-23 international

United will also run the rule over Ghana under-23 international Matthew Anim Cudjoe – a move exclusively revealed by Courier Sport.

Playmaker Anim Cudjoe, 17, was on trial at German giants Bayern Munich in February.

He will initially join up with United’s under-18s.

“This is a low-risk chance to look at a player who seems to have a bit of a pedigree,” added Courts.

“There has been interest from other clubs and he has been described to me as a creative player.

“In the short-term he will come in and train with our under-18s. We will get him in the building and take a look.

“This is just the early steps that we are taking in terms of looking at foreign markets from a recruitment perspective.

“It’s nice to almost have a live case study and we look forward to giving him a good experience.”

