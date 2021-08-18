Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United exploring move for highly-rated Ghana U/23 international

By Calum Woodger
August 18 2021, 1.32pm Updated: August 18 2021, 1.34pm
Dundee United are considering bringing Mathew Anim Cudjoe to Tannadice.
Dundee United are considering bringing Mathew Anim Cudjoe to Tannadice.

Dundee United are considering a swoop for Ghanaian midfielder Mathew Anim Cudjoe.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder most recently played for Legon Cities on loan from Young Apostles in Ghana’s Premier League – where the season has just finished.

He is capped at U/20 level for his country and was recently called into the Ghana U/23 squad.

Cudjoe, who can play off the wing or behind the forward line, turns 18 in November and looks set to be leaving Africa and headed for Europe.

The teenager was on trial at German giants Bayern Munich in February last year and had a spell with Asante Kotoko in his homeland.

Cudjoe is seen as a top talent, with admirers all over the continent.

Dundee United boss Tam Courts.

However, sources tell Courier Sport the Tangerines are interested in bringing him to Scotland to play top-flight football.

If he signs on the dotted line at Tannadice, Cudjoe would go into new United head coach Tam Courts’ first-team squad as the club look to develop young talent.

There are, however, significant amounts of red tape to cut through before the teenage star can be brought over from Africa and United’s recruitment team are exploring their options.

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren on first meeting with Tam Courts and why ex-academy coach is right man for manager’s job

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier