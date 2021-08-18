Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Dundee

Counting House: Wetherspoon pub in Dundee city centre bids to make outdoor seating area permanent

By Jake Keith
August 18 2021, 1.33pm Updated: August 18 2021, 1.35pm
The outdoor seating are at the Counting House.

The Counting House Wetherspoon pub in Dundee city centre is aiming to make its extended outdoor seating area permanent.

The venue was previously told it could temporarily set up an extended area when Covid-19 restrictions were in place – to allow people to eat and drink outdoors.

Wetherspoon bosses have now submitted a planning application in the hope the Reform Street spot will remain for customers now most rules have been scrapped.

Much of the current al fresco design would be retained by the chain, with screen barriers dividing customers from the wider public space at Albert Square.

It would feature 27 tables and 54 chairs.

The Counting House is a popular city centre pub.

Eddie Gershon, Wetherspoon spokesman, said: “The Counting House is an extremely popular pub and we were delighted that the council allowed us to place extra outside seats as a result of Covid.

“We are seeking to make the external seating area extension permanent and will wait on the outcome of the council’s decision.

“We believe it will be an asset to the pub and its customers.”

Since last year, hospitality businesses have been encouraged to think creatively to ride out coronavirus-enforced social distancing measures and restrictions on indoor drinking.

Councils across Scotland have been more open to granting permission for outside seating.

Beyond Level 0: What does a post-Covid night out look like in Dundee?

