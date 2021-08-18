Counting House: Wetherspoon pub in Dundee city centre bids to make outdoor seating area permanent

The Counting House Wetherspoon pub in Dundee city centre is aiming to make its extended outdoor seating area permanent.

The venue was previously told it could temporarily set up an extended area when Covid-19 restrictions were in place – to allow people to eat and drink outdoors.

Wetherspoon bosses have now submitted a planning application in the hope the Reform Street spot will remain for customers now most rules have been scrapped.

Much of the current al fresco design would be retained by the chain, with screen barriers dividing customers from the wider public space at Albert Square.

It would feature 27 tables and 54 chairs.

Eddie Gershon, Wetherspoon spokesman, said: “The Counting House is an extremely popular pub and we were delighted that the council allowed us to place extra outside seats as a result of Covid.

“We are seeking to make the external seating area extension permanent and will wait on the outcome of the council’s decision.

“We believe it will be an asset to the pub and its customers.”

Since last year, hospitality businesses have been encouraged to think creatively to ride out coronavirus-enforced social distancing measures and restrictions on indoor drinking.

Councils across Scotland have been more open to granting permission for outside seating.