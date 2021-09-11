Nikolay Todorov: Celtic legend Stilyan Petrov an inspiration in attempt to realise ‘dream’

Nikolay Todorov has lauded the nurturing influence of legendary compatriot Stiliyan Petrov as the Dunfermline attacker pursues his dreams with club and country.

Petrov, 42, is co-founder of the Player4Player management group which has supported Todorov throughout his career.

As such, the former Celtic and Aston Villa hero is a regular sounding board and, given the hurdles he has navigated — on and off the pitch — has given Todorov ample inspiration and perspective.

Petrov played 105 times for his country, won 13 major honours and made more than 500 senior appearances in a sensational playing career.

But his character and bravery was truly underlined when he overcame the 2012 leukaemia diagnosis which preceded his retirement from football.

“I speak with Stiliyan and he gives me good advice,” said Todorov. “He’s been at the top level with the national team, in the English Premier League and, of course, Celtic.

“But most of all, he’s an unbelievable person.

“He has told me that, in football, sometimes things don’t go your way but you need to make sure you’re doing the right things and giving your all.

“Then, sooner rather than later, something is going to click and something is going to turn around.

“It’s never just raining and — even in Scotland — sometimes the sun comes out!”

Bulgaria ‘dream’

And Todorov hopes that bright future includes recognition for his country.

Despite Dunfermline’s recent travails, Todorov can be considered a successful capture.

He has led the line with energy, physicality and boasts four goals and two assists from eight outings.

The former Inverness and Hearts forward is known to be on the radar of Bulgaria manager Yasen Petrov and remains determined to realise a life-long aspiration.

“My dream is to play for my country and I’ve not given up on that because we’ve lost games with Dunfermline,” Todorov continued. “That’s when character is built — when times are tough and you show what you’re made of.

“Bulgaria drew against Italy, beat Lithuania 1-0 and won in a friendly against Georgia 4-1.

“At the minute, it’s going well and the other players are there for a reason but I want to show why I should be there.”

Rolling up the sleeves

But his number one priority is arresting Dunfermline’s miserable run of four matches without a win — three successive defeats — when the Pars travel to Ayr United.

The Honest Men, also without a league win this term, parted company with manager David Hopkin on Thursday.

“I’ve got a great respect for David Hopkin and I’m sad to see him go,” said Todorov. “I worked with him before at Livingston and I know how good a coach he is.

“It will still be a really tough game. But we have been training well and hard all week and we’re going to roll up our sleeves.”

Todorov added: “Everyone knows the way we’ve started the league is not good enough. We are all working hard to make sure we put things right; performances and results.”