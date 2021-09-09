Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ayr United part company with David Hopkin – and what it means for Dunfermline Athletic

By Alan Temple
September 9 2021, 12.24pm
Ayr United have parted company with David Hopkin just two days before hosting Dunfermline Athletic.

The Honest Men have endured a dismal start to the Championship season, picking up just one point from four matches.

While progression to the last-16 of the Premier Sports Cup was achieved, they were eliminated on penalties by Dundee United.

Ayr have also endured a Covid crisis, with a squad-wide period of isolation ordered after six players tested positive for the virus.

Exit: Hopkin

Tuesday night’s 2-0 defeat against Raith Rovers was their first fixture back following their enforced shut-down — and proved the final straw.

Experienced ex-Dundee and Hibernian manager Jim Duffy will lead the interim coaching team which takes charge of Saturday’s showdown against the Pars.

“Ayr United can confirm that we today [Thursday] have parted company with manager, David Hopkin,” confirmed the club in a statement.

“Whilst naturally the terms of our discussions with David Hopkin remain confidential, we respect his views and would like to put on record our thanks for his efforts and wish him well for the future.

“Training and match preparation will be co-ordinated by Jim Duffy, John Joyce, Dave Timmins and Derek Stillie over the next period and we very much appreciate their continued support.

“Our games over the next few weeks are of the utmost importance and we urge fans to continue to support us to get through what has been a challenging time at the club between our Covid issues and recent results.

“We are looking forward to our fans cheering the team on to good results over the coming weeks and months.”

