Ayr United part company with David Hopkin – and what it means for Dunfermline Athletic

Ayr United have parted company with David Hopkin just two days before hosting Dunfermline Athletic.

The Honest Men have endured a dismal start to the Championship season, picking up just one point from four matches.

While progression to the last-16 of the Premier Sports Cup was achieved, they were eliminated on penalties by Dundee United.

Ayr have also endured a Covid crisis, with a squad-wide period of isolation ordered after six players tested positive for the virus.

Tuesday night’s 2-0 defeat against Raith Rovers was their first fixture back following their enforced shut-down — and proved the final straw.

Experienced ex-Dundee and Hibernian manager Jim Duffy will lead the interim coaching team which takes charge of Saturday’s showdown against the Pars.

“Ayr United can confirm that we today [Thursday] have parted company with manager, David Hopkin,” confirmed the club in a statement.

“Whilst naturally the terms of our discussions with David Hopkin remain confidential, we respect his views and would like to put on record our thanks for his efforts and wish him well for the future.

“Training and match preparation will be co-ordinated by Jim Duffy, John Joyce, Dave Timmins and Derek Stillie over the next period and we very much appreciate their continued support.

“Our games over the next few weeks are of the utmost importance and we urge fans to continue to support us to get through what has been a challenging time at the club between our Covid issues and recent results.

“We are looking forward to our fans cheering the team on to good results over the coming weeks and months.”