How Dundee United stars fared on international duty as ‘brilliant’ Manchester United loan ace earns plaudits

By Alan Temple
September 9 2021, 12.30pm Updated: September 9 2021, 2.00pm
National service
From Tallinn to Turkey, it was a busy international ‘break’ for Dundee United stars Trevor Carson, Dylan Levitt, Flo Hoti and Chris Mochrie.

The quartet were called up following United’s solid start to the campaign in the Premiership and Premier Sports Cup and — while fortunes varied in terms of results and minutes on the pitch — all will no doubt return to Tannadice with a spring in their step.

Courier Sport casts an eye over how United’s senior players (several youngsters also earned recognition with youth groups) fared over the past week.

Trevor Carson

While there is no shifting Sheffield Wednesday’s Bailey Peacock‑Farrell from the number one spot, Carson made his first Northern Ireland appearance since October 2020 in their 0-0 friendly draw against Estonia.

6th cap: Carson

It was a cathartic night for the experienced stopper, who battled injury woes last term but has proved an able replacement for Benjamin Siegrist in United’s last two fixtures.

Making his sixth appearance for his country, Carson capped a fine, composed outing by keeping a clean sheet before being replaced by ex-Dundee loan star Conor Hazard.

Dylan Levitt

Described by Wales boss Rob Page as ‘excellent’ in the Dragons’ 0-0 draw with Finland, Manchester United kid Levitt can be content with another successful international break.

Indeed, the classy playmaker can consider himself unlucky to have been left on the bench for the competitive victory against Belarus and rather underwhelming 0-0 draw at home to Estonia.

With 10 caps and an appearance at Euro 2020 under his belt, Levitt is already a valuable member of the national team squad and — as underlined by former Hibs and Wales midfielder Owain Tudur Jones (above) — continues to impress.

Florent Hoti

The all-action midfielder continues to make his mark with Kosovo’s under-21 side, playing the full match against a star-studded England side.

While Michael Nees’ charges slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Stadium:MK, Hoti — winning his second cap — battled diligently against the likes of Rhian Brewster, Oliver Skipp and Max Aarons.

The 20-year-old has been an unused substitute in United’s last two matches and will be aiming to build upon a testing outing against the Three Lions as he pushes for a starting berth at Tannadice.

Chris Mochrie

Only Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay and Dane Murray of Celtic were younger members of the Scotland under-21 squad than 18-year-old Mochrie.

So, it was little surprise that the Tannadice teen was overlooked for the crunch Euro 2023 qualifier against Turkey.

While he was restricted to a watching brief as Scot Gemmill’s men claimed a brave 1-1 draw in Bursa, the camp — which included a bounce game in Wales — will have proved a valuable learning curve.

Mochrie has already made seven first-team appearances for United this term, scoring his maiden goal in a 6-1 victory over Elgin in July.

He will hope to keep his place in Gemmill’s group for next month’s fixture against Denmark.

