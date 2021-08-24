Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Dundee United

Wales call-up for Dundee United new boy Dylan Levitt ‘proof of his quality’

By George Cran
August 24 2021, 1.57pm Updated: August 24 2021, 2.45pm
Dylan Levitt
Dundee United’s on-loan midfielder Dylan Levitt has been called up to the Wales national team.

The Manchester United kid sealed his temporary switch to Tannadice last week before making his debut in the win over St Johnstone.

Yet to make an appearance for his parent club, the 20-year-old already has nine international caps to his name.

And he is aiming to break into double figures as Wales take on Finland in a friendly on September 1.

That’s before a World Cup qualifying double-header against Belarus and Estonia on September 5 and 8 respectively.

United head coach Tam Courts said: “To be capped as many times as Dylan has at such a young age is proof of his quality, potential and the faith the coaches at Wales have in him.

Levitt has nine caps for Wales.

“I never had any doubt that he would be involved in these upcoming matches.

“We said when we brought Dylan to the club that we would give him the platform to not only develop but also build on his international career.

“You could see from his performance on Sunday that he can be a big player for us this season.

“Hopefully, he can go away with Wales, get even more game time under his belt, and come back to us even stronger.”

Levitt will join the likes of Real Madrid star Gareth Bale, Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey as well as Manchester United team-mate Dan James in the squad.

Wales sit third in Group E behind Belgium and Czech Republic.

 

