Wales call-up for Dundee United new boy Dylan Levitt ‘proof of his quality’

Dundee United’s on-loan midfielder Dylan Levitt has been called up to the Wales national team.

The Manchester United kid sealed his temporary switch to Tannadice last week before making his debut in the win over St Johnstone.

Yet to make an appearance for his parent club, the 20-year-old already has nine international caps to his name.

And he is aiming to break into double figures as Wales take on Finland in a friendly on September 1.

That’s before a World Cup qualifying double-header against Belarus and Estonia on September 5 and 8 respectively.

United head coach Tam Courts said: “To be capped as many times as Dylan has at such a young age is proof of his quality, potential and the faith the coaches at Wales have in him.

“I never had any doubt that he would be involved in these upcoming matches.

“We said when we brought Dylan to the club that we would give him the platform to not only develop but also build on his international career.

“You could see from his performance on Sunday that he can be a big player for us this season.

“Hopefully, he can go away with Wales, get even more game time under his belt, and come back to us even stronger.”

Levitt will join the likes of Real Madrid star Gareth Bale, Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey as well as Manchester United team-mate Dan James in the squad.

Wales sit third in Group E behind Belgium and Czech Republic.