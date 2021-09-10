Peter Grant declares ‘no-one can hand you a plate of confidence’ as he urges Dunfermline to stop playing safe

Peter Grant reckons underperforming Dunfermline have been guilty of playing it safe during their recent struggles.

The Pars are propping up the Championship after claiming just one point from three league games, while they have shipped 13 goals in their last four fixtures in all competitions.

The lamentable statistics continue with the Fifers’ failure to score in their last three games against Partick Thistle, Rangers and Arbroath.

Grant believes the string of poor performances and results is causing his players to second-guess themselves on the pitch.

And he wants to see his charges play with freedom against managerless Ayr United on Saturday — even if they make mistakes.

“I think the problem is that we are taking too much care at times,” said the Dunfermline boss. “I’m talking about middle-to-front. Do you go for the killer pass or turn around and play safe?

“Whereas, when you are playing well, you don’t even think.

“It’s easy for me to say, but they’ve got to play with freedom and express themselves because the bottom line is: I pick the team.

“So, if I know you are trying to play with freedom and you give the ball away trying to do the right thing, I can accept that.

“Football hasn’t changed since I was playing and won’t change in 200 years — when you don’t have the ball you need to work hard to get it back; when you have the ball, make things happen.”

One of the Dunfermline players who looks particularly shorn of self-belief is goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet, who has retained his place in the side despite errors against Thistle, Rangers and Arbroath.

Asked specifically about the former Dundee United stopper, Grant continued: “It [confidence] is the biggest thing in football.

“People say ‘oh, he’s a confidence player’ — but every player is. There is no doubt about that.

“If you are a goalkeeper you want to be making saves, just like if you are a striker you want to be scoring goals.

“No-one can hand you a plate of confidence. If that was the case, then we’d all be fantastic every week.

“As a football player, you are going to make errors and it’s about what you do after you make an error. That’s the most important thing.”

Fight, scratch and battle

While Grant’s commitment to attacking, creative football is well-known, he readily concedes that the upcoming trip to Ayrshire is all about the points — with the Pars faithful growing increasingly impatient to see progress.

He added: “Would I take a victory on Saturday without playing well? I’ll not lie — yes, I would.

“We are desperate to get the victory and we know we’ll need to fight, scratch and battle, and not give up the stupid goals we have been consistently.”