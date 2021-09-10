The Courier politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for September 10

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.
Top stories
- MSPs have approved plans to introduce a Covid passport scheme from next month despite claims of an “astounding” lack of detail.
- Scottish council workers are to decide whether to take industrial action after they rejected the latest pay offer from local authorities.
- Support among Scots for independence is at 51%, a new poll has suggested.
- The Scottish Government has announced that it will be pulling its recent Covid campaign featuring Janey Godley.
- The parents of a teenager who collapsed at the side of the A9 were left frantically calling for emergency help which never came.
What’s on today?
- The SNP’s latest party conference gets under way online. We have taken a look at some of the key issues that could arise.
In case you missed it:
- A nuclear safety check at the Rosyth Dockyard has found “several shortfalls” which were branded “significant” by inspectors.
- The Scottish Government has revealed its Covid certification scheme will start on October 1, after proposals were approved by MSPs.
- An international expert who helped write a study of Scottish education warned politics has overtaken policy in reviewing the curriculum.
- Nicola Sturgeon has unveiled the Scottish Government’s new beefed up programme for government but opposition leaders hit out at its “focus” on a second referendum on Scottish independence.
- Communities have joined forces with politicians and trade unions to demand the SNP Government listens to concerns about the future of airport jobs.