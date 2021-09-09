Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

Explainer: How would Covid vaccine passports work in Scotland?

The Scottish Government has revealed its Covid certification scheme will start on October 1, after proposals were approved by MSPs.
By Adele Merson
September 9 2021, 11.55am Updated: September 9 2021, 6.11pm
Photo of Adele Merson
The Covid passport scheme could launch in weeks.
The Covid passport scheme could launch in weeks.

The Scottish Government has revealed its Covid certification scheme will start on October 1, after proposals were approved by MSPs.

A paper published on Thursday morning reveals the “broad outline of a mandatory scheme” which will come into effect in  three weeks.

It means only those who can show they have had two Covid jabs can enter events such as nightclubs, football grounds and music festivals.

We take a look at the proposals for the scheme:

What is the aim of the scheme?

The Scottish Government has said the certification scheme will aid them in “reducing the rate and impact of transmission”.

In the paper they state that “research evidence indicates that being vaccinated reduces the risk that a person will become infected with the virus, and likely further reduces their risk of transmitting coronavirus”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says vaccine passports are a “reasonable response to a very difficult situation”.

It adds that “ensuring only those who are vaccinated attend higher risk venues and events therefore directly reduces the risk of transmission”.

Nicola Sturgeon said on Wednesday that the scheme offers a “targeted way” to allow certain events and venues to continue to operate, even when Covid rates are high.

The First Minister believes the move will also help encourage take-up of the vaccine.

How will it operate?

The scheme will require a person seeking entry to certain venues and settings to show they have been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks.

Initially, the scheme will not permit a negative test result to be offered as an alternative to evidence of vaccination, but this will be “kept under review”.

The Scottish Government has said to allow negative test results “could undermine one of the policy aims of the scheme, which is to increase vaccine uptake”.

Covid vaccine passports in Scotland explained.

From September 30, people will be able to access the NHS Scotland Covid Status App.

This will include a person’s vaccination record and shows a QR code for each vaccination.

For those unable to use the app, they will be able to request a secure un-editable paper record of vaccination, with a QR code.

Venue staff will check a customer’s QR code to ensure the record of vaccination is genuine.

Where will it apply?

  • Nightclubs.
  • Sexual entertainment venues.
Those wanting to attend nightclubs will need to use a Covid passport if the scheme gets approved.
  • Live events: indoors unseated 500+ in the audience.
  • Live events: outdoors unseated 4,000+ in the audience.
  • All events: 10,000+ in the audience.

The paper states that there is “now a need to define nightclubs” as “behaviours that were previously prohibited are now allowed in wider parts of hospitality (for example, after midnight alcohol, loud music, dancing, and close contact for long periods)”.

There are currently no plans to introduce certification for the wider hospitality industry but this will be kept under review over the autumn and winter months.

Exemptions?

The Scottish Government is proposing the following exemptions:

  • Under 18s (this will be kept under review and this is likely to be reduced to 16 once all in the 16-18 age group have had the opportunity to be vaccinated).
  • Participants in vaccine trials.
  • People unable to be vaccinated for medical reasons.
  • Employees at venues within the scope of the scheme.

When would the scheme come into force?

The Scottish Government has confirmed the scheme will come into effect on October 1.

This would be at the same time as the digital app for vaccine certification is launched.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier