Thursday, September 9th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Dundee United

Jamie Robson backs Dundee United to seal top six spot as he sets English Championship goal with Lincoln City

By Ewan Smith
September 9 2021, 12.00pm Updated: September 9 2021, 4.00pm
Jamie Robson has quit Dundee United to sign for Lincoln City. PIC supplied by Lincoln City FC
Jamie Robson believes Dundee United could reach the top six  – as he targets a place in the English Championship with new club Lincoln City.

Robson ended a ten year spell at Tannadice with a transfer deadline day move to Lincoln.

He could make his Imps debut away to Cambridge United on Saturday.

Robson, 23, enjoyed a series of highs and lows during 174 appearances for the Tannadice club and signed off with the winner against Rangers.

United were relegated in 2016 and spent four years in the Championship before bouncing back to the Scottish Premiership in 2020.

Jamie Robson
Jamie Robson helped Dundee United claim the Championship title in 2020

They narrowly missed out on top six football last term.

Robson would have loved the chance to finish the job but believes he left them in a good place.

“The Championship was a really hard graft,” said Robson.

“We came close to getting up before we won the league.

“Livingston put us out in the semi-final one year then we lost on penalties to St Mirren the next.

“No-one could deny our right to win the league. The season was cut short due to Covid but we were well in front when it ended.

“The club is heading in the right direction and I have absolutely no regrets in how I’ve left.

“We only missed out on the top six by one point last year and reached a Scottish Cup semi-final.

“It was a good season and I believe they are more than capable of going one stage further.”

Jamie Robson ‘excited’ for new life in Lincoln

Jamie Robson
Jamie Robson can’t wait to get started at Lincoln City PIC supplied by Lincoln City FC

Robson will watch from afar as Tam Courts’ side try to reclaim their place alongside the likes of Rangers and Celtic at the top end of the table.

But his focus will now turn towards helping an ambitious Lincoln City reach the English Championship.

Lincoln have ambitious plans for growth with a stadium and training ground extension after they ended a 20-year exile from League One by winning the League Two title in 2019.

They have appointed USA legend Landon Donovan as a strategic advisor and have their sights set on further glory.

Robson will soon welcome his girlfriend Holly and his new-born son Reuben to England.

And he’s determined his new life in Lincoln will get off to a flying start.

“The club is very ambitious and I’m really excited to be here,” said Robson.

“They want to add to the stadium and extend the training ground to try to get to the Championship.

Jamie Robson can't wait to welcome his girlfriend Holly and son Reuben to Lincoln
“I get a sense that we’ve got something really good going here.

“Life is changing quickly. I’m waiting on confirmation coming through on a house to get Holly and Reuben down here.

“Lincoln is beautiful. It has a university, a cathedral and a castle. It’s going to be an exciting adventure for us.”

