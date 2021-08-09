Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Dundee United

Jamie Robson gives tongue in cheek reaction to first goal in four years and says Rangers win sets standard

By Calum Woodger
August 9 2021, 1.00pm Updated: August 9 2021, 3.56pm
Dundee United defender Jamie Robson wheels away in celebration after netting the winner against Rangers.
Dundee United goal hero Jamie Robson says Saturday’s 1-0 win over Rangers has set the standard for the season ahead.

Robson’s cathartic strike on 64 minutes earned United all three Premiership points against the champions at Tannadice, ending the Gers’ 40-game league unbeaten run in the process.

It was also the Tangerines’ first win over the Light Blues since 2014 and the 23-year-old left-back’s first goal since a 3-0 Championship home win over Falkirk in November 2017.

‘We’ve created a level we need to stay at’

Reflecting on a historic day for the club, Robson says they can’t let their levels drop just two games into the top-flight campaign.

“That was the standard on Saturday,” the defender said, speaking to DUTV.

“Everyone’s shown that that’s the expectation now and the level we need to be at.

“We can’t let that drop just because we’re playing Rangers.

“That’s down to us and I think we know ourselves we’ve created a level we need to stay at and kick on.”

Good goalies have kept strike rate down jokes Robson

The crucial strike against Steven Gerrard’s men was just Robson’s third in tangerine.

Offering an explanation as to why he’s not on the scoresheet more often, the academy product gave a tongue-in-cheek response.

All joking aside, the Perth lad was delighted with his goal, the result and, most importantly for him, the defensive performance.

Recalling his last United goal nearly four years ago, Robson added: “It was a while ago.

“I’ve had so many chances since then – the keepers have been unbelievable!

“It was striker’s instinct to put the ball away!

Jamie Robson gets in front of Rangers defender Connor Goldson to score.

“It was a brilliant feeling – good to get a goal.

“A clean sheet as well so, overall, a brilliant team performance.

“First and foremost, we want to defend and I think the full team did that brilliantly.

“We had each other’s backs out there.

“I saw the chance to go up, got the break of the ball luckily and put it away.

“I thought Adrian was going to play it through first time but, luckily, it took a little deflection and fell into my path.

“I just had one thought in my mind to shoot, it went in and I’m buzzing.”

