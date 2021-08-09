Appeal after cage of hamsters abandoned at side of busy Fife road

The Scottish SPCA are appealing for information after a cage of hamsters was found abandoned at the side of a busy road in Fife.

Several hamsters were found dumped by the side of the busy A909 between Kelty and Cowdenbeath.

The animal welfare charity was alerted after they were spotted by a motorist at around 8pm on Saturday, August 7.

Scottish SPCA inspector Robyn Gray said: “The hamsters were left in a distinctive pink and purple cage at the side of the road.

Cage spotted by a motorist

“The A909 is a busy thoroughfare and our hope is that other drivers may have seen the brightly coloured cage and this appeal might jog their memory.

“There were three adult hamsters and one live new-born pinkie hamster in the cage.

“Sadly, there were also two other pinkie hamsters that had passed away found amongst the bedding.

Appeal for information

“We appreciate that the person who left the hamsters may have intended for the animals to be found but this is not the right way to give up an animal if you can no longer care for them.

“Thankfully, the hamsters are now at one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres where they are receiving the care they need.

“If anyone recognises these animals we would ask that they contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

