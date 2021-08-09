Police urge caution after car left badly damaged in Rosyth crash

Police in Fife are urging motorists to drive with care after a second crash was reported to police on local roads on Monday.

Two vehicles collided at Castlandhill Road in Rosyth, leaving one of the cars with a large dent in its side.

There were no reported injuries following this collision.

However, it followed an earlier crash when a car overturned near Blairhall – leaving one person in hospital.

Dealing with a single-vehicle road traffic collision this morning on the #A907 out beyond #Blairhall. One away to hospital to get checked over. Please take care if you’re driving today. Some of the roads are still a bit greasy from the rain. pic.twitter.com/vE883aG3zg — South West Fife Police (@SWFifePolice) August 9, 2021

Police in south-west Fife say some roads are “still a bit greasy” from heavy rain on Monday morning.

It comes after a Met Office yellow weather warning for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms over the weekend was extended until Monday night.