News / Fife

Police urge caution after car left badly damaged in Rosyth crash

By Katy Scott
August 9 2021, 1.35pm
crash rosyth

Police in Fife are urging motorists to drive with care after a second crash was reported to police on local roads on Monday.

Two vehicles collided at Castlandhill Road in Rosyth, leaving one of the cars with a large dent in its side.

There were no reported injuries following this collision.

However, it followed an earlier crash when a car overturned near Blairhall – leaving one person in hospital.

Police in south-west Fife say some roads are “still a bit greasy” from heavy rain on Monday morning.

It comes after a Met Office yellow weather warning for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms over the weekend was extended until Monday night.

Hunt for four people who left scene of Glenrothes crash

