Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Perth & Kinross

Train services north of Perth returning to normal following rain delays as more thunderstorms forecast for Tayside and Fife

By Katy Scott
August 9 2021, 7.29am Updated: August 9 2021, 8.42am
perth train delayed sever weather
The Met Office's yellow weather warning for Monday.

Train services north of Perth are returning to normal after being delayed due to heavy rain in the area.

Services between Dunkeld and Birnam, and Blair Atholl, as well as Aberdeen and Inverness, were running at reduced speeds on Monday morning.

ScotRail said delays of up to 35 minutes were possible.

However the operator says the restrictions have now been lifted, meaning trains can run at normal speeds again.

But it is warning that some services may still be changed until things return to normal.

It comes after the weekend’s yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been extended into Monday.

The Met Office is predicting further frequent, heavy showers with possible thunder in the afternoon.

Parts of Dunfermline and Cowdenbeath were hit with heavy flooding over the weekend.

The warning runs until 9pm with a chance of some flooding in parts and the possibility of power cuts.

Rainfall is expected to continue over the next few days, however it will be much less intense than the weekend – when parts of Fife were flooded.

