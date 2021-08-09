Train services north of Perth returning to normal following rain delays as more thunderstorms forecast for Tayside and Fife

Train services north of Perth are returning to normal after being delayed due to heavy rain in the area.

Services between Dunkeld and Birnam, and Blair Atholl, as well as Aberdeen and Inverness, were running at reduced speeds on Monday morning.

ScotRail said delays of up to 35 minutes were possible.

ℹ️ UPDATE: Speed restrictions have now been lifted and services can now run as scheduled, however there will be some alterations and delays ongoing until crews and trains are back into position. We’re sorry if you’ve been delayed or inconvenienced this morning. — ScotRail (@ScotRail) August 9, 2021

However the operator says the restrictions have now been lifted, meaning trains can run at normal speeds again.

But it is warning that some services may still be changed until things return to normal.

It comes after the weekend’s yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been extended into Monday.

The Met Office is predicting further frequent, heavy showers with possible thunder in the afternoon.

The warning runs until 9pm with a chance of some flooding in parts and the possibility of power cuts.

Rainfall is expected to continue over the next few days, however it will be much less intense than the weekend – when parts of Fife were flooded.