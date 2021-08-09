Fife crash leaves one in hospital after car overturns amid downpours

Police have warned drivers in Fife to take care on the roads after a crash left one person in hospital when their vehicle overturned.

Officers in south west Fife attended a single-vehicle collision on the A907 between Blairhall and Alloa on Monday morning.

Sharing a picture of a vehicle on its side they explained one person had been taken to hospital as a result of the incident.

Police Scotland said one person had been taken to hospital to be “checked over” following the crash.

A spokesperson said: “Dealing with a single-vehicle road traffic collision this morning on the A907 out beyond Blairhall.

“One [person] away to hospital to get checked over.

“Please take care if you’re driving today. Some of the roads are still a bit greasy from the rain.”

It comes after parts of nearby Dunfermline were flooded on Sunday after a day of heavy rain.

Residents described the town’s Robertson Road had been “like a river”.

A weather warning for thunderstorms covering Tayside and Fife has been extended into Monday, with people told to expect more rain.

Forecasters have predicted heavy rain at times, with a chance of thunder in the afternoon on Monday.