Covid passports to be rolled out at nightclubs and live events in Scotland

MSPs have approved plans to introduce a Covid passport scheme from next month despite claims of an “astounding” lack of detail.

The new certification scheme will require those entering nightclubs and attending certain live events to prove they have received two Covid jabs from October 1.

The Scottish Government revealed the “broad outline” of the mandatory scheme on Thursday, just hours before MSPs approved the scheme 68 votes to 55.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney told MSPs the Scottish Government is “trying to take proportionate action to protect the public from coronavirus”.

He pointed to other countries including France, Italy and Ireland, as examples of countries who have already moved forward with introducing Covid passports.

‘Lack of detail’

However, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross accused the Scottish Government’s proposals as lacking detail, including on what constitutes a nightclub.

He criticised the government for only publishing a paper on the proposals only “hours” before the debate and confirmed his party could not support the scheme.

His Conservative colleague, north-east MSP Douglas Lumsden, revealed Aberdeen Football Club estimates the scheme could cost £1.5 million in lost income.

Their opposition comes despite the Boris Johnson confirming his government intends to press ahead with their own plans to introduce Covid vaccine passports for nightclubs from the end of September.

Mr Ross said: “The SNP’s plan is riddled with holes. The flaws are considerable and the lack of detail is astounding.

“The SNP Government has failed to bring opposition parties or the public onboard with these plans.

“At the last minute, all we got was a subpar pamphlet that can be summed up in three words – ask again later.”

Aberdeenshire East MSP told Mr Ross that councils – including Moray and Aberdeenshire – have a working definition of a nightclub for licensing purposes.

Good God. SNP making policy by live googling in Parliament. This is no way to make laws that will impact millions of people. Farcical. pic.twitter.com/v8qCPNHZid — Michael Marra MSP (@michaeljmarra) September 9, 2021

This saw the SNP MSP bring the definition up on her phone which she read out in the debating chamber, to criticism from north-east MSP Michael Marra.

However, Mr Swinney did admit “discussions” were underway with the nightclub sector to define nightclubs as bars – not just nightclubs – often offer dancing and loud music.

‘Not the silver bullet’

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said more action must be taken to tackle rising cases across the country but “vaccine passports are not the silver bullet”.

Opposed to the scheme, Ms Baillie said the government should instead focus on boosting uptake of vaccinations, taking more action on ventilation systems in schools and businesses and improving the under-pressure test and protect service.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats also voted down the proposals, with leader Alex Cole-Hamilton claiming the government have “failed to provide any substantive details”.

He said the scheme could also result in individuals feeling a “false sense of security” when attending these high risker risk venues.

The scheme will make a QR code available through a smart phone app, which will be scanned before entry is allowed to nightclubs or similar venues, adult entertainment, unseated indoor events with more than 500 people, outdoor unseated events with more than 4,000 people or any event with more than 10,000 in attendance.

Initially, the scheme will not permit a negative test result to be offered as an alternative to evidence of vaccination.

However, the Scottish Government has confirmed this will be “kept under review”.

The deputy first minister also confirmed the regulations will be reviewed every three weeks.