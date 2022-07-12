Legendary Arbroath boss Dick Campbell to make arts debut with Craig Levein at Edinburgh Fringe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Legendary Arbroath boss Dick Campbell to make arts debut with Craig Levein at Edinburgh Fringe

By Scott Lorimer
July 12 2022, 3.37pm
Arbroath's charismatic manager Dick Campbell will feature at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe
Dick Campbell may be a master of Scottish football, now he’s set to take a step into the arts world at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

However, the Arbroath boss won’t be treading the boards in any theatrical production.

Rather, he is to appear as a guest on the BBC’s Sacked In The Morning podcast, being recorded live as part of the international festival’s billing.

He will join host Amy Irons and co-presenter Craig Levein at the St James Quarter in the capital on Sunday August 14.

It will be the first time the popular show will be hosted in front of a live audience.

‘Can’t stop laughing’ with Campbell

The podcast has been running since October 2021 and has featured managers such as Tony Pulis, Ian Holloway and Harry Redknapp.

Legendary Lichties gaffer Campbell is the only boss to have featured twice on the show which takes a sideways look at football management from those who have been ‘Sacked In The Morning’.

“I’ve been sacked loads of times, so I was a natural choice,” Craig Levein joked, when discussing the live show on BBC Radio Scotland.

“Amy is the host, I’m the sort of ‘permanent guest’, and we invite football people, managers mainly, on to the show.

“The idea behind it is one of sitting in a pub with your mates talking about football.

“It’s quite light-hearted, although some of the stuff has been really insightful with the names we’ve had on. It has been generally a laugh though.

“The funniest ones have been when Dick has been on the show. He’s infectious.

“Once he gets started laughing, I can’t stop laughing myself.”

Two further guests are set to be announced ahead of the live event.

Free tickets for the show can be applied for via the BBC website.

VIDEO: Watch Dick Campbell and Craig Levein go head-to-head in penalty shoot-out

