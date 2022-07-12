Legendary Arbroath boss Dick Campbell to make arts debut with Craig Levein at Edinburgh Fringe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dick Campbell may be a master of Scottish football, now he’s set to take a step into the arts world at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

However, the Arbroath boss won’t be treading the boards in any theatrical production.

Rather, he is to appear as a guest on the BBC’s Sacked In The Morning podcast, being recorded live as part of the international festival’s billing.

Craig x2 on this week’s episode of Sacked in the Morning ⚽️ The legendary Scotland boss tells us some cracking stories from his days in charge, a few of which were broadcastable 😂 @CraigWLevein @jameschristie2 https://t.co/5th0v3Qql5 pic.twitter.com/xJMxcepNMf — Amy Irons (@AmyJIrons) May 4, 2022

He will join host Amy Irons and co-presenter Craig Levein at the St James Quarter in the capital on Sunday August 14.

It will be the first time the popular show will be hosted in front of a live audience.

‘Can’t stop laughing’ with Campbell

The podcast has been running since October 2021 and has featured managers such as Tony Pulis, Ian Holloway and Harry Redknapp.

Legendary Lichties gaffer Campbell is the only boss to have featured twice on the show which takes a sideways look at football management from those who have been ‘Sacked In The Morning’.

“I’ve been sacked loads of times, so I was a natural choice,” Craig Levein joked, when discussing the live show on BBC Radio Scotland.

“Amy is the host, I’m the sort of ‘permanent guest’, and we invite football people, managers mainly, on to the show.

Now this is exciting. #sackedinthemorning is heading to @BBCEdFest…for the first time infront of a live audience. It’s going to be great!@ArbroathFC gaffer Dick Campbell is the first guest to he announced. Tickets here – https://t.co/gkq7zO5DDa@CraigWLevein @AmyJIrons https://t.co/V2gZa1Xj8B pic.twitter.com/XJOn1nwiWB — James Christie (@jameschristie2) July 9, 2022

“The idea behind it is one of sitting in a pub with your mates talking about football.

“It’s quite light-hearted, although some of the stuff has been really insightful with the names we’ve had on. It has been generally a laugh though.

“The funniest ones have been when Dick has been on the show. He’s infectious.

“Once he gets started laughing, I can’t stop laughing myself.”

Two further guests are set to be announced ahead of the live event.

Free tickets for the show can be applied for via the BBC website.