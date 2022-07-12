ROSS CUNNINGHAM: Nine reasons to get your walking boots on and visit Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There used to be a slogan which greeted visitors at our airports, which read, “welcome to Scotland, the best small country in the world”.

It was used for more than two years but was – thankfully – shelved in 2007 when there was a change of government at Holyrood.

I didn’t like the slogan either.

It seemed to imply that Scotland couldn’t be the best country in the world.

Why can Scotland not be the best country in the world outright?

Why does it matter if our land mass isn’t as large as some other nations in the world?

It was daft.

But the sentiment of the airport slogan is something I hear from others when I make the bold claim that the Kingdom of Fife is the best region in Scotland for walking.

People ask how can wee Fife – only the 13th largest region in Scotland – compare with larger counties like The Highlands, Perth & Kinross and Argyll & Bute?

It’s a fair question, so below are nine reasons why Fife is the best Scottish local authority area for walking.

The Fife Coastal Path is one of the world’s most picturesque trails

Fife is a natural peninsula almost entirely surrounded by 80 miles of beautiful coastline with the wonderful Fife Coastal Path built along it.

The Coastal Path is the 15th most photographed walking trail on the planet. It featured on a top 20 list alongside Peru’s Inca Trail and Switzerland’s Eiger Trail.

One section of the path – which runs from Anstruther to Crail – was voted in 2020 to be the best walk in Scotland.

Fife’s answer to the West Highland Way

If it’s more inland walking you prefer there’s the relatively new Fife Pilgrim Way.

This recreates the walk that made St Andrews one of the main pilgrimage destinations in Medieval Europe for 400 years.

The route passes the beautiful Lochore Meadows, Glenrothes’ Riverside Park and the attractive woodlands around Ceres before ending at the Home of Golf.

Fife’s hills are the ideal introduction to hillwalking

When it comes to hillwalking, Fife is often overlooked for the far bigger summits to the north.

But the region boasts seven Marilyn hills as well as many smaller peaks, including The Binn in Burntisland.

The Fife hills are the ideal introduction to hillwalking in Scotland and summit views can rival that of some Munros.

On a clear day, watching the sunrise above the Firth of Forth from Largo Law or catching the sunset behind Schiehallion from the Lomond Hills can be a true delight.

The region is rich in natural beauty

You will be hard pushed to find walks more enriched with natural beauty than those leading to John Knox’s Pulpit, the Bunnet Stane and Maspie Den.

They are extremely popular walks. The best way to enjoy them is by going very early or late in the day to avoid the crowds.

The Elie Chain Walk is also a superb “walk” (it’s really a scramble) in a stunning location, surrounded by the cliffs near Shell Bay. Just make sure to check the tide times and to take care.

Parks, woodlands, beaches, lochs, harbours and villages to explore

There are countless walks through gorgeous parks, such as Ravenscraig in Kirkcaldy.

If you like woodland walks, there is the Pillars of Hercules, plus Devilla and Blairadam Forests.

Tentsmuir, St. Andrews and Aberdour are stand out beaches.

There’s an array of lochs and reservoir circuits. I’ve loved Gaddon and Birnie Lochs near Ladybank since I was a wee boy.

Crail Harbour is a must see and Culross is my favourite village walk.

History around every corner

Walking in Fife can also be an enjoyable history lesson.

One example is the visualisation found at the East Lomond car park of what the hill once looked like when it was a Pictish hill fort.

Hill forts can be found scattered around the Fife hills summits.

Norman’s Law (originally named “Dùn Mòr”, meaning the “Great Fortress”) has the remnants of a fort near the trig point overlooking the Firth of Tay.

Fife’s connection to the Gaelic language

Did you know that 80% of Fife’s place names orginated from Gaelic?

Or that there are more Gaelic speakers in Fife than Inverness?

The language was once Fife’s main language.

Many of the hills – like Dùn Mòr and Benarty Hill – come from it.

Easy to get to

There are excellent transport links to Fife from other parts of Scotland and the UK.

Once you’re here it’s easy enough to do sections of the coastal path and then jump on a bus back to the starting point.

The weather

The annual rainfall map for Scotland shows how little rain Fife gets compared to other areas.

It can be a regular occurrence for the north and west of the country to be covered in rain and clouds while Fife is bathed in glorious sunshine.

It shouldn’t be a competition to decide which region is “better” than others.

We are lucky to live in such an incredible country with so many extraordinary outdoor spaces to explore.

But I do think we should be shouting from the hilltops that Fife deserves to be considered among the best places in the country for the great outdoors.

Fife’s best walking routes can be found on the fantastic WalkHighlands and FifeWalking websites.

Ross Cunningham is a mental health and outdoors advocate, as well as a very proud Fifer.