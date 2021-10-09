Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Outdoors

WALK THIS WAY: Seaside summit of The Binn in Fife

By Alan Rowan
October 9 2021, 8.26am
Post Thumbnail

The Binn, Burntisland, Fife

Anyone passing through Burntisland by train cannot help but notice the impressive lump of rock known as The Binn that towers over the former royal burgh.

Despite only reaching a height of 193m above sea level, it dominates the landscape and serves as a reminder of the volcanic activity that shaped the surrounding area. It also provides a rare opportunity to combine a beach walk with a hill climb.

I had been watching the tide tables, determined to make the most of the wander along the shoreline of the Firth of Forth by going when the water was out.

I exited the parking area at the Links and turned left to the bridge over the railway line before following the road down past the leisure centre to the front. A noticeboard here offers information about the wildlife on the Lammerlaws tidal trail, a short diversion out to the headland.

A left turn took me along to the promenade and then down on to the beach. The sunshine that had greeted my arrival was swallowed by the grey hanging over the firth as I picked my way through damp sand and rocks.

Looking out to Inchkeith Island.

The number of morning strollers had thinned out, and the oppressive combination of ashen sea and sky produced a quiet that was only punctured by the whisper of the distant incoming water being pushed by the wind and the occasional rumble of the trains passing over my head.

As I passed the mass of caravans high above, I spotted a lone kestrel hovering below the cliffs, searching out prey amongst the rocks. It was an unexpected sign of life. So far, I had seen only the corpses of seabirds strewn along the sand ripples, and crows foraging in the pools further out.

The ill-defined Inchkeith Island was a constant on the horizon dead ahead, but the boats left temporarily high and dry in Pettycur harbour provided a welcome splash of colour and brightness.

Burntisland from The Binn summit.

I followed the road up into Kinghorn, then turned left and took the ramp leading to the golf course. A rough track went right of the clubhouse then left by the caravan park entrance and past the gates of Grangehill, before dropping down through a farmyard.

After coming out the other side, I followed the track to its conclusion, the blue of Kinghorn Loch coming into view en route down to the right. With the sun now back in play, I crossed the road and took a signed path snaking between dense vegetation and a high fence, keeping straight on at every junction and passing a picnic area where there were information panels about the local path network, wildlife and the area’s industrial history.

After a couple of stone steps over a wall, the gradient increased and I soon found myself at the summit of The Binn, which houses a direction indicator and a handy bench.

Kinghorn Loch.

Burntisland lay below like a miniature village, the chatter of everyday life drifting up from the school and the busy streets. Through the haze, I could make out the familiar shape of Arthur’s Seat across the firth, while to the east, the ubiquitous Inchkeith was now framed by the twin prongs of sandbars.

My descent along the line of the cliff edge was enlivened by the sight of a massive silver shimmer in the wheat field — a huge flock of wood pigeons taking flight all at once.

Direction indicator on The Binn.

From the side of a small reservoir, a path turns left through a field and a wooded area to emerge on the road (you can also go through the gate by the reservoir, coming out further along). Once on the pavement side, it’s just a case of choosing your preferred route through the streets to the Links.

ROUTE

  1. Head west out of car park and turn left, crossing bridge over rail line and turning left down Lammerlaws Road and passing leisure centre on right to reach shore.

2. Turn left and head along promenade to its end, where Fife Coastal Path signpost offers high and low tide options.

3. If tide is low, go down on to beach and continue walking east below rail line and then caravan park to reach Pettycur harbour.

4. Follow Pettycur Road round until it reaches main street.

5. Cross road and, a little further on, take ramp uphill on right (signed), passing golf club on right then caravan park entrance on left. Continue on track past Grangehill and then through farmyard and downhill until coming out on B923.

6. Cross road and take Binnend path (signed). Stay on main path, passing picnic area, steadily climbing to summit of The Binn.

7. To descend, continue west on path that drops to small reservoir. Go left at gate taking path through field and then wooded area to emerge on A909.

8. Cross road to pavement side and follow road back past school and down to Links.

Info

Distance: 10km/6.5miles
Ascent: 240m/790ft
Time: 3-4 hours

Grading: Pleasant circuit with one short, steep ascent to suit most abilities using part of Fife Coastal Path, farm tracks and woodland paths. Some road walking, but all on pavements. Can be muddy in places, good footwear advised. Be aware of steep drops on The Binn. Route passes through farmland, dogs under close control.

Start/finish: Burntisland Links parking (Grid ref: NT 236860).

Map: Ordnance Survey 1:50,000 Landranger Map 65 (Falkirk & Linlithgow); Ordnance Survey 1:25,000 Explorer sheet 367.

Tourist Information: VisitScotland, St Andrews iCentre, 70 Market Street, St Andrews, KY16 9NU (Tel 01334 472021).

