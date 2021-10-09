Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Charlie Combs aiming for more goals after breaking Dundee Stars duck

By Kris Smith
October 9 2021, 8.30am
Charlie Combs got off the mark for the Dundee Stars last weekend.

Charlie Combs bagged his first Dundee Stars goals as Belfast Giants were dumped at the DIA.

Now he wants to make sure the Stars continue their winning run when Fife Flyers come to town.

The 25-year-old winger set up four goals in his first four games with the club but could not find a way to get his own name under the scorers’ column.

The St. Louis, Missouri native ended his short drought on Sunday, opening the scoring with a powerplay goal for Dundee after just three minutes of play against Belfast.

Combs did not stop there and, seven minutes later, smashed home his second powerplay marker.

With Combs’ assistance, the Stars ultimately claimed a 4-2 win from the final game of last weekend’s triple header.

Now, with only one fixture this weekend, Combs is determined to make sure he and his teammates give it their all in Saturday’s derby with Fife Flyers (face-off: 7pm).

He said: “We can come into this weekend knowing we have only one game, so we can play a full 60 minutes as hard as we can and try to keep that confidence growing.

“We have played Fife three times now, we know how they like to play and we know they are going to be hungry.

“So we just have to come prepared to play our game because they are going to come ready to play their best game.

“We have to give it everything for the fans as they love watching us compete and do well so we will be doing it for them.”

Reflecting on a big night for himself against Belfast last weekend, Combs said: “It felt really good to see those hit the net!

“Those were two big points that we needed from Belfast, so just helping the team to win was a great feeling.

“It was finally nice to get that first one and get the monkey off my back.

“Hopefully, we can keep that confidence going into next weekend and throughout the rest of the season.”



