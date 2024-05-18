Our 11 favourite beaches for soaking up the sun in Angus and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Our 11 favourite beaches for soaking up the sun in Angus and Fife

The best locations in Angus and Fife to lap up the sun, the sea and the sand.

The Clark family enjoy a sunny day out at St Andrews West Sands beach.
The Clark family enjoy a sunny day out at St Andrews West Sands beach. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Finn Nixon

A trip to the beach will soon be at the top of many people’s to-do-lists as the weather improves and we edge closer to summer.

Make sure you have your your buckets and spades at the ready.

We have compiled a list of our favourite beaches in Angus and Fife.

These destinations are well worth a look if you fancy a day out in the sun this summer.

Montrose Beach, Angus

Montrose beach.
Montrose beach. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

At three miles long, there is plenty of room for everyone to enjoy the golden sands at Montrose Beach.

It stretches from Montrose to the North Esk River and is a family favourite.

A promenade, amusement park, ice cream parlour and popular Seafront Splash play area provide plenty of fun options for youngsters.

Meanwhile, the beach itself provides stunning views towards the Scurdieness Lighthouse.

It is also a good spot for shipping enthusiasts to spot vessels leaving Montrose Harbour.

Lunan Bay, Angus

Lunan Bay Beach in Angus.
Lunan Bay Beach in Angus. Image: Stephen Eighteen/DC Thomson.

A short detour off the A92 between Montrose and Arbroath will lead you to the historic Lunan Bay beach.

Viking armies previously landed at this site of sand dunes and cliffs.

Overlooking the beach is the ruins of the Red Castle.

This was built in the 12th Century to help King William I (William the Lion) defend against these very invaders.

Nowadays, the beach is popular with holidaymakers. It is also the perfect spot for birdwatchers, horse riders and surfers.

The Lunan Bay café, Lunan Leisure Farm Shop and Imrie’s Bar & Grill are located nearby for those in need of sustenance.

East Haven Beach, Angus

East Haven beach. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

East Haven Beach takes its name from one of the oldest fishing villages in Scotland and is one of Angus’ hidden gems.

It is accessible via Arbroath Road, but may be better accessed by bike.

The scenic bay at East Haven is also a great destination for dog walkers.

And the rock pools provide plenty of opportunity for exploring.

The Sustrans National Cycle Route 1 passes through the nearby village.

But if you are unable to pay a visit, then make sure to look out for it from a train window, with East Coast Line trains passing the beach at speed.

Monifieth Beach, Angus

People enjoying the sun on Monifieth beach.
People enjoying the sun on Monifieth beach.

Monifieth Beach is a great option for Dundonians wanting some downtime on the beach, but running low on time.

Just over 10 minutes on train will get you to the nearby train station on Union Street. It is then a 5-minute walk from the platform to the sand dunes.

On the other side of the dunes is a long stretch of beach, hosting a line of WW2 sea defences.

Free parking, a playground and public toilets also make this an attractive location.

Kinshaldy Beach at Tentsmuir, Fife

Kinshaldy Beach at Tentsmuir, Fife.

Fife has some cracking coastline for outdoor enthusiasts and Kinshaldy Beach is no different.

It can be accessed by parking at the nearby Tentsmuir car park.

This is accessible from Leuchars or by exiting the B945 Tayport road at a signed junction.

Salt & Pine Creperie is on hand for anyone feeling hungry on arrival.

However, the more adventurous amongst us can find our way onto the 3-mile long sands by tackling the many trails in Tentsmuir Forest.

These take you through the forest that stops at the sand dunes and flats that define this North-East corner of Fife.

St Andrews West Sands, Fife

A sunny day at St Andrews West Sands.

The West Sands of St Andrews has to be one of the most well-known beaches in Scotland.

It is the site of that famous running scene from ‘Chariots of Fire’ (1981). It is also the nearest beach to the Old Course, which is world renowned among golfing fans.

Swimming and walking are other popular activities undertaken on the two miles of continuous sand, which ends at the River Eden’s estuary.

This proximity to the river and the North Sea means that many animals and plants inhabit the sand dunes, making it a great spot for spotting wildlife.

The nearest conveniences were also named in the National Loo of the Year Awards last year, so there are many reasons to visit.

Kingsbarns Beach, Fife

Kingsbarns Beach.
Kingsbarns Beach is a particular hotspot.

The East Neuk of Fife is home to many stunning beaches and Kingsbarns is among these.

Rock pools and sand dunes are a prominent feature of this beach.

Eider ducks, gulls, oystercatchers and redshanks also enjoy visiting this site, so birdwatchers might want to take their binoculars with them.

Alternatively, visitors can enjoy the tranquillity of the nearby Cambo Estate.

The beach also separates Kingsbarns Golf Links from the North Sea. This gives golfers a prime opportunity to take in the rays on the nearby sand between rounds.

Elie Beach, Fife

Elie and Earlsferry is a hotspot for holiday homes.

The small Fife town of Elie has as many as three beaches: Elie Harbour, Earlsferry and Ruby Bay.

When the tide is low enough it is possible to traverse both Elie Harbour and Earlsferry together for almost a mile of unbroken sand.

Both are family favourites and popular for water sports enthusiasts.

Boat hire services and public toilets are close at hand.

Visitors can also occasionally catch games of beach cricket in the summer months.

Lower Largo Beach, Fife

The view from Lower Largo beach. Image: Michael Alexander/DC Thomson.

Lower Largo has a fascinating maritime history, with a predominantly sandy beach separating the village and the Firth of Forth.

Stunning views and rocky pools along the shoreline make this a perfect location for a weekend trip.

The nearby village is the birthplace of South Seas explorer Alexander Selkirk.

He is often said to have been the inspiration behind Daniel Defoe’s ‘Robinson Crusoe’.

A bronze statue of Selkirk can be found outside his former home in the village.

Lower Largo beach can be incorporated into a walk along the Fife Coastal Path and is only four miles east of Leven.

Burntisland Beach, Fife

Burntisland beach in Fife.
Burntisland beach.

Youngsters can expect more rock pool fun at Burntisland Beach, which also has stunning views across the Firth of Forth to Edinburgh.

There are plenty of facilities close by.

The Beacon Leisure Centre hosts a 25-metre swimming pool for those who don’t want to brave the Firth’s cold waters.

A seaside park, crazy golf course and annual summer fairground also mean you’re unlikely to experience boredom at this beach.

At low tide it is possible to walk over the extensive mud flats to the Black Rocks outcrop in Burntisland Bay.

Aberdour Silver Sands, Fife

The beach at Aberdour Silver Sands.
The beach at Aberdour Silver Sands. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

As the name suggests, the Aberdour Silver Sands is one of the most attractive beaches on the Scotland’s east coast.

It has held the Keep Scotland Beautiful 2023 Beach Award title for the last 30 years.

The shoreline provides beachgoers with fantastic views of the Firth of Forth, looking out on the small islands of Inchmickery and Incholm.

The sands are located just off the Fife Coastal Path and are only 900 yards from Aberdour Train Station.

And for those who worry about options for when nature calls, be reassured that the beach’s toilets won gold in the last National Loo Awards.

What’s your favourite beach in Angus or Fife? Let us know in the comments below.

