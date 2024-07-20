6 kid-friendly castles around Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Outdoors

6 kid-friendly castles around Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perthshire

Our guide to the best castles around Tayside and Fife to seek out on your family day trips this summer.

The exterior of Black Watch Castle Museum in Perth.
Black Watch Castle and Museum is packed full of fascination exhibits and artefacts. Image: Steven MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Nora McElhone

History buffs are spoiled for choice when it comes to ancient buildings in Tayside and Fife.

But which are the best family-friendly castles to visit on a day out?

Here are our recommendations.

1) Glamis Castle

Don’t miss the chance to explore this world-renowned castle, childhood home of the late Queen Mother and inspiration for Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

Nestled in the beautiful Angus countryside, Glamis Castle is the seat of the Earls of Strathmore and has remained in the family since 1372.

Glamis Castle in Angus pictured from the end of the drive
Glamis Castle is more than 650 years old. Image: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

Best for: History and literature fans. The connections to historical and literary figures are unrivalled and the castle grounds are stunning. Inside the castle, access for very young children in prams or wheelchairs may be tricky.

Look out for: The fabled ghost of Banquo and the castle’s own herd of Highland cattle.

Admission to the castle and grounds costs £17.50 for adults, with family tickets available for £60 (two adults and three children). Admission to the castle grounds only from £8.50 for adults.

2) Huntingtower Castle, near Perth

This is the site of one of the most dramatic episodes in Scottish history.

The Perthshire castle was the stronghold from where Mary, Queen of Scots and her new husband Lord Darnley saw off a rebellion. Huntingtower Castle has an unusual layout with two tower houses to explore.

Huntingtower Castle near Perth. The tall, imposing building is comprised of two joined towers from different periods.
Huntingtower Castle offers a fantastic insight into Scottish history – but beware the many stairs!

Best for: Older children and teenagers – the spiral staircases and rooftop access may not be suitable for very young or elderly visitors.

Look out for: Intricately painted ceilings and a secret hiding place for the Ruthven treasures.

Admission from £7.50 adult, £25.50 family of five.

3) Blair Castle and Gardens, Pitlochry

The impressive Blair Castle was home to the Stewarts and Murrays of Atholl for more than 19 generations. It sits in beautiful, landscaped grounds which were laid out in the 18th Century.

Queen Victoria is perhaps the castle’s most famous visitor. It is thanks to her that Blair Castle is home to a private army, the Atholl Highlanders.

Blair Castle in Pitlochry. The white building is shown in the distance surrounded by woodland and the Perthshire hills.
Blair Castle enjoys a beautiful setting in Highland Perthshire.

Best for: Anyone who wants to see an opulent ‘fairytale’ castle won’t be disappointed here, with 30 rooms featuring fine 18th Century interiors.

Look out for: The Ballroom, where celebrated fiddler Neil Gow played for the Dukes of Atholl. Also the beautiful grounds and sculpture trail and summer ranger events for kids.

Save on admission costs by booking ahead online. Prices start at £17.50 for an adult castle and gardens ticket, family of five £63.50.

4) Black Watch Castle and Museum, Perth

Situated within the walls of Balhousie Castle in Perth, this museum is an informative and often poignant tribute to the history of The Black Watch.

Formed in 1739, the regiment has seen many pivotal events in military and world history.

From the French Wars and the two world wars right up to more recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan The Black Watch has had a far-reaching influence.

The exterior of the Black Watch Castle and Museum in Perth. The castle is viewed through a wrought iron gate against the backdrop of a cloudy blue sky.
Black Watch Castle and Museum, Hay Street, Perth. Image Steven MacDougall/DCT.

Best for: Fans of military history, young and old. There are plenty of activities for all the family.

Look out for: Hands-on object handling and special events aimed at young visitors.

Admission £12 adult. A family ticket for two adults and up to four children costs £28.25. Guided tours cost extra but are highly recommended.

5) St Andrews Castle

Perched precariously on the edge of the famous university town, the ruins of St Andrews Castle have seen war, siege and the full force of the North Sea.

Built to house bishops rather than royalty, the building has also served as a fortress and a prison since it was built 450 years ago. The countermine has recently been reopened for exploration for more adventurous visitors.

The visitor centre offers in depth insight into the stories behind this historic location.

St Andrews Castle in Fife. The ruined castle is perched on a cliff above Castle Sands beach.
St Andrews Castle was the location for some drama over the centuries.

Best for: Anyone interested in history, spectacular sea views and the story of the reformation.

Don’t miss: The bottle dungeon, where protestant preacher George Wishart may have been imprisoned. Also the mine and countermine dug into the rock close to the battlements.

Adult tickets cost £10, and a family of five can visit for £34.

6) Broughty Castle

The imposing Broughty Castle sits on a rocky promontory where the River Tay meets the sea. It was built in 1490 and changed hands between Scotland and England several times.

The castle’s strategic location meant that it was rebuilt as a military defence against the French in 1860 and altered again during the two world wars.

Visitors to the castle, which now houses a museum, can find out more about its history. They can also learn the story of Broughty Ferry and local wildlife and environment.

An exterior view of Broughty Castle. The imposing castle tower sits against a grey Tay Estuary and cloudy blue sky.
Broughty Castle occupies an important strategic site on the Tay Estuary. Image: DC Thomson.

Best for: Families on a budget, local history fans.

Look out for: Beautiful views over the river and Castle Crafts sessions.

Entry to the Broughty Castle Museum is free, with visitors encouraged to leave a donation if they can.

More from Outdoors

Gayle indulges in some goat therapy at Lunan Bay Farm. Image: Kim Cessford.
I tried goat therapy at newly launched Lunan Bay farm to fibre experience -…
Outdoor instructor Beth Wallis, director of Mental Health Northwest Community Interest Company, next to the River Tay at Grandtully. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Aberfeldy Wellness Walks director Beth helps people get into nature
Cheryl, Katie and Alex looking for fossils on Fife beach.
We learned how and where to find fossils in Fife and Angus with geologist…
Mum and child having fun on a farm
5 of the best farms for a day out in Courier Country
Fife farmer, Henry Cheape, celebrates after reaching Antigua.
Where did St Andrews farmer Henry find the strength to row across the Atlantic…
Gayle leads Highland pony mare Phosa as part of Kinclune Estate's experience. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson.
I joined a Highland pony walk and picnic in the Angus hills - how…
Legendary mountaineer and author Hamish Brown, 89, has written his final book.
Fife-based mountaineering legend Hamish Brown's daredevil 90th birthday plans - and writing his final…
The Clark family enjoy a sunny day out at St Andrews West Sands beach.
Our 11 favourite beaches for soaking up the sun in Angus and Fife
Gayle on the SaltDog Marine boat shuttle docked at Broughty Ferry. Image: Ian Ashton.
Tayport boat trip promises to unlock Fife town’s tourist gems – did it deliver?
4
Perthshire filmmaker's new documentary charts amazing story of how three disabled adventurers cycle into the hills and stay overnight in a bothy - thanks to adaptive bikes. Image: Stefan Morrocco.
Secret bothy: New film charts disabled cyclists' ground-breaking expedition into remote Perthshire

Conversation