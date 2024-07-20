6 kid-friendly castles around Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perthshire

History buffs are spoiled for choice when it comes to ancient buildings in Tayside and Fife.

But which are the best family-friendly castles to visit on a day out?

Here are our recommendations.

1) Glamis Castle

Don’t miss the chance to explore this world-renowned castle, childhood home of the late Queen Mother and inspiration for Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

Nestled in the beautiful Angus countryside, Glamis Castle is the seat of the Earls of Strathmore and has remained in the family since 1372.

Best for: History and literature fans. The connections to historical and literary figures are unrivalled and the castle grounds are stunning. Inside the castle, access for very young children in prams or wheelchairs may be tricky.

Look out for: The fabled ghost of Banquo and the castle’s own herd of Highland cattle.

Admission to the castle and grounds costs £17.50 for adults, with family tickets available for £60 (two adults and three children). Admission to the castle grounds only from £8.50 for adults.

2) Huntingtower Castle, near Perth

This is the site of one of the most dramatic episodes in Scottish history.

The Perthshire castle was the stronghold from where Mary, Queen of Scots and her new husband Lord Darnley saw off a rebellion. Huntingtower Castle has an unusual layout with two tower houses to explore.

Best for: Older children and teenagers – the spiral staircases and rooftop access may not be suitable for very young or elderly visitors.

Look out for: Intricately painted ceilings and a secret hiding place for the Ruthven treasures.

Admission from £7.50 adult, £25.50 family of five.

3) Blair Castle and Gardens, Pitlochry

The impressive Blair Castle was home to the Stewarts and Murrays of Atholl for more than 19 generations. It sits in beautiful, landscaped grounds which were laid out in the 18th Century.

Queen Victoria is perhaps the castle’s most famous visitor. It is thanks to her that Blair Castle is home to a private army, the Atholl Highlanders.

Best for: Anyone who wants to see an opulent ‘fairytale’ castle won’t be disappointed here, with 30 rooms featuring fine 18th Century interiors.

Look out for: The Ballroom, where celebrated fiddler Neil Gow played for the Dukes of Atholl. Also the beautiful grounds and sculpture trail and summer ranger events for kids.

Save on admission costs by booking ahead online. Prices start at £17.50 for an adult castle and gardens ticket, family of five £63.50.

4) Black Watch Castle and Museum, Perth

Situated within the walls of Balhousie Castle in Perth, this museum is an informative and often poignant tribute to the history of The Black Watch.

Formed in 1739, the regiment has seen many pivotal events in military and world history.

From the French Wars and the two world wars right up to more recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan The Black Watch has had a far-reaching influence.

Best for: Fans of military history, young and old. There are plenty of activities for all the family.

Look out for: Hands-on object handling and special events aimed at young visitors.

Admission £12 adult. A family ticket for two adults and up to four children costs £28.25. Guided tours cost extra but are highly recommended.

5) St Andrews Castle

Perched precariously on the edge of the famous university town, the ruins of St Andrews Castle have seen war, siege and the full force of the North Sea.

Built to house bishops rather than royalty, the building has also served as a fortress and a prison since it was built 450 years ago. The countermine has recently been reopened for exploration for more adventurous visitors.

The visitor centre offers in depth insight into the stories behind this historic location.

Best for: Anyone interested in history, spectacular sea views and the story of the reformation.

Don’t miss: The bottle dungeon, where protestant preacher George Wishart may have been imprisoned. Also the mine and countermine dug into the rock close to the battlements.

Adult tickets cost £10, and a family of five can visit for £34.

6) Broughty Castle

The imposing Broughty Castle sits on a rocky promontory where the River Tay meets the sea. It was built in 1490 and changed hands between Scotland and England several times.

The castle’s strategic location meant that it was rebuilt as a military defence against the French in 1860 and altered again during the two world wars.

Visitors to the castle, which now houses a museum, can find out more about its history. They can also learn the story of Broughty Ferry and local wildlife and environment.

Best for: Families on a budget, local history fans.

Look out for: Beautiful views over the river and Castle Crafts sessions.

Entry to the Broughty Castle Museum is free, with visitors encouraged to leave a donation if they can.