Discovering the grisly Macbeth sculpture trail and hidden royal pet cemetery at Glamis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Outdoors

Discovering the grisly Macbeth sculpture trail and hidden royal pet cemetery at Glamis

Gayle explores the Macbeth Trail in the grounds of Glamis Castle – and discovers a hidden royal pet cemetery.

By Gayle Ritchie
Gayle Ritchie and her dog Toby check out the sculpture of the three witches on the Macbeth Trail at Glamis Castle. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
Gayle Ritchie and her dog Toby check out the sculpture of the three witches on the Macbeth Trail at Glamis Castle. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

As I peer down into the ‘witches’ brew’, I can’t resist chanting the famous line: “Double, double toil and trouble; fire burn and cauldron bubble.”

I add in a nasty cackle at the end for good measure.

Toby, my faithful black Labrador, gazes up at the four of us – me and the three wizened-face witches – and wonders what the heck is going on.

We’re checking out the Macbeth Trail in the grounds of Glamis Castle, and the sculpture of the huddled coven is among seven waiting to be discovered in the woods.

Sun dapples through the woods in the grounds of Glamis Castle. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
Sun dapples through the woods in the grounds of Glamis Castle. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Each artwork, created by Neith Art & Sculpture, depicts a major scene from Shakespeare’s Macbeth and captures the madness, mental turmoil and tempestuous weather of the tragic play.

They’re all carved from mighty trees that have grown and then fallen on Strathmore estate.

Who created the Macbeth Trail?

The trail was established in 2017, after head gardener Den Cotton and former castle manager Tommy Baxter put their heads together to think about how to attract more visitors into the pinetum (pine grove).

The link between Glamis Castle and Shakespeare’s Macbeth appealed – Macbeth features as the ‘Thane of Glamis’ in the play.

Glamis Castle.
Glamis Castle.

The hope is that the sculptures will last a good 20 years. They’re all made from conifers, with the exception of the witches – they’re made from oak.

It took around 25 hours to make each one, with Yorkshire-based artists Rob Neith-Nicholson and Kim Neith-Thompson attacking the wood with chainsaws, axes, knives, chisels and blow torches.

The sculptures show the three witches, King Duncan, Banquo, Lady Macbeth and Macduff as well as two scenes of Macbeth.

Grisly scenes from Macbeth

The most grisly, I’d argue, is the one in which Macduff holds Macbeth’s severed head aloft!

A close second would be the recumbent figure of Banquo dying in agony.

The rather disturbing sculpture of Macduff holding Macbeth's severed head aloft on one of the artworks found on the Macbeth Trail. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
The rather disturbing sculpture of Macduff holding Macbeth’s severed head aloft. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

It’s believed that King James VI of Scotland’s visits to Glamis inspired Shakespeare to write Macbeth at the start of the 17th century.

The king was a patron of Shakespeare’s acting company and it is possible the playwright heard stories about Glamis and his imagination was fired.

There’s certainly plenty to excite the imagination in and around Glamis, and once I’ve checked out the sculptures, I wander freely through the pinetum.

Gayle's dog Toby is rather bemused by the sculpture of Banquo 'staggering in death'. It's one of seven artworks on the Macbeth Trail.
Gayle’s dog Toby is rather bemused by the sculpture of Banquo ‘staggering in death’.

This was planted by the 13th Earl of Strathmore around 1870 with a variety of exotic trees including conifers native to North America. Many are among the tallest of their species in the country.

At the far end of the pinetum I come to the Earl Michael Bridge, built in 1890, but restored and re-opened in 1996 by the Queen Mother.

What is the Italian Garden?

I also check out the Italian Garden, created in 1910 by HM The Queen’s grandmother, Countess Cecelia.

It’s a serene place to take a stroll, and although lacking a little in colour at this time of year, its raised terrace, stone fountain and gravel walkways add to the beauty of the space.

Glamis Castle’s head gardener Des Cotton picks some apples in the walled garden. Picture: Kim Cessford.

There’s also the walled garden, where, in warmer months, fresh fruit and vegetables are grown and supplied to the castle kitchen.

‘Hidden’ pet cemetery provides final resting place for Queen Mother’s dogs

However, I’m on a mission to find a tiny pet cemetery. It’s hidden in a quiet clearing bordering the Italian Garden, and can be easily missed.

It’s the final resting place for a collection of faithful four-legged friends, including the late Queen Mother’s dogs – and a guinea pig.

Dogs buried here include Fizz Whizzie (1961-75), Johnny (1972-77), Puffin (1967-82) and Charlie (1977-89) – and they are all memorialised on one headstone.

The headstone commemorating Fizz Whizzie and other departed royal dogs. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

There’s also the grave of Labrador Hercules, who passed away aged 14 in 2006, and a four-year-old guinea pig, Happy, who died in 1997.

The connections between Glamis and the royal family are well documented.

The castle was the childhood home of the late Queen Mum – she was born here in August 1900.

As a young teenager, she tended to wounded soldiers during the First World War when the castle was transformed into a military hospital.

Gayle explores the grounds at Glamis Castle. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

She married Prince Albert (later King George VI) in 1923 – after turning down two of his proposals – and the couple spent part of their honeymoon at Glamis.

Their second daughter, Princess Margaret, was born in Glamis in 1930 and both Margaret and her older sister, Elizabeth spent holidays here.

Glamis, the Queen and a corgi called Dookie

There’s a classic photograph – check it out here – of the young Queen Elizabeth coming down steps at Glamis Station with her first Corgi, Dookie.

She had chosen him because of his slightly longer tail, having remarked: “so that we can see whether he is pleased or not”.

Princess Elizabeth holding a corgi.

Dookie soon became a much-loved member of the royal family. He did, however, have a habit of nipping at the heels of some guests!

For more information about the Macbeth Trail.

More from Outdoors

Artist Taylor Waggoner poses with the iconic Fair Maid on Perth's High Street. Image: Phil Hannah
11 weird and wonderful statues in Perth
Paul Murton travels the Tay and meets various local people on his new Grand Tours of Scotland's Rivers series. Image: Calum Murray/BBC
TV presenter Paul Murton on travelling the Tay, his 'Walter Mitty' father and life…
ayle Ritchie and Labrador at Kinpurney Tower in Angus - and, from a distance in the snow.
Exploring landmark hill tower in Angus built by an astronomer and once inhabited by…
The Broughty Ferry New Year's Day Dook on January 1 will mark the 140th anniversary of open-water swimming club Yeaaba. The club was founded by John Barrowman, pictured above.
Broughty Ferry dook organisers the ‘Phibbies’ are one of a kind – just don’t…
Gayle Ritchie explores abandoned Kincaldrum House in Angus - accompanied by her dog Toby.
Exploring abandoned Kincaldrum House in Angus - including its 'secret room'
Jo Dytch, founder and owner of The Munro Beanie.
Perthshire founder of The Munro Beanie shares inspiration behind her cosy hat range
The elves at Sholach Christmas Tree Farm are extremely helpful! Pictured are Kelly McIntyre, Gayle Ritchie and farm owner Willie McIntyre. Image: Kim Cessford.
Why I dressed as an elf to help at Blairgowrie Christmas tree farm
Astronomer Ken Kennedy at the Mills Observatory in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee astronomer reveals: What's best to see in the night sky this winter?
Filmmaker Markus Stitz and his favourite view - towards the mountains of the Southern Cairngorms near Spittal of Glenshee.
Cycling star shoots Cateran Trail film from his bike to show love for Perthshire…
Grampian Club to walk Jock's Road - from Glen Doll to Braemar.
We tackle Jock’s Road - a dramatic wilderness hike from Angus to Aberdeenshire

Conversation