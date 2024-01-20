Speed limit cut for road leading to new Angus crematorium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Speed limit cut for road leading to new Angus crematorium

A reduction to 40mph on the Ballumbie to Kellas road is among four new speed restrictions being brought in across Angus.

By Graham Brown
The Ballumbie to Kellas road will be reduced to 40mph. Image: Google
The Ballumbie to Kellas road will be reduced to 40mph. Image: Google

The road leading to a new Angus crematorium is one of four local stretches in line for a speed cut.

Councillors have agreed to bring the limit on the B978 between Ballumbie and Kellas down to 40mph.

It was one of the conditions put in place by a planning review committee which cleared the way for the new crematorium last year.

The change will mean the existing 40mph limit is extended from the entrance to Ballumbie estate at Poplar Drive all the way to Kellas.

Last June, farmer Guthrie Batchelor won a lengthy battle for planning permission for the Duntrune site.

But road safety worries were high on the list of objectors’ concerns.

The majority of traffic heading to the site is expected to use the B978 to turn off towards Duntrune.

Where are the other speed limit reductions?

B978 between Wellbank and Lovehall Cottage

To be reduced from 60mph to 40mph.

The road was the scene of a fatal accident last September.

Recent speed gun surveys showed an average speed of 45mph.

U314 between Kellas and Murroes Primary School

Reduction from 60mph to 40mph.

A new footway has recently been constructed Kellas and Murroes primary car park.

It was built to encourage more pupils to walk, cycle or scoot to and from school.

For technical reasons it was built on the eastern side of the road between Kellas and Cairnbrae cemetery and on the southern between the cemetery and the school car park.

It means pedestrians have to cross the carriageway in the vicinity of
Cairnbrae. There is an existing footpath between the car park and the school
building within the school grounds.

B957 Brechin Road, Kirriemuir

40mph buffer zone to be introduced on the eastern approach to the town.

A speed survey revealed some vehicles were travelling at almost 40mph in the 30mph limit at the entrance to Kirrie.

Kirriemuir Brechin Road speed limit reduction
A 40mph buffer zone will be brought in at Brechin Road, Kirriemuir. Image: Google

The 30 limit then reduces to 20mph near the bowling green.

Town councillor Ronnie Proctor said: “I really welcome this and I hope the 40 limit will slow drivers down.

“Even in the 20 limit the speed of some drivers is unacceptable.

“I hope this will be another tool in the box to alleviate the problem.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Anne-Marie Grey was forced off a Stagecoach bus due to the snow
Disabled Angus woman 'forced to walk for two hours' in freezing conditions after bus…
5
Gillies will close its Montrose outlet in late March. Image: Google
Screwfix bid to move into Montrose as furniture firm Gillies announces store closure
The new-look design for the Guthrie Port roundabout. Image: Angus Council
EXCLUSIVE: Start of £14m Arbroath active travel scheme delayed by two months
9
Rain in Dundee as fresh weather warning issued for Tayside Fife and Stirlingshire
Heavy rain and strong winds forecast in further weather warnings for Tayside, Fife and…
Snowy rooftops over Craigie, Perth, on Tuesday, January 16 2024.
Freezing weather disrupts Tayside buses, trains and road journeys for second day running
Arbirlot Road, Arbroath
Firework posted through letterbox of Arbroath house sparks police probe
Engineers are preparing to repair historic Brechin Bridge. Image: Angus Council
Vital Brechin Bridge damaged by Storm Babet could re-open within weeks
King Charles had been due to meet locals and emergency workers. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
King's Brechin visit scuppered by snow as Palace confirms monarch's prostate treatment
3
The inner harbour gates give access to Arbroath marina. Image: DC Thomson
Time closing in on costly replacement of Arbroath harbour gates
Jennifer McCann discusses Scottish Parliament appearance
Survivor of Angus serial rapist Logan Doig reveals she was kept in dark over…

Conversation