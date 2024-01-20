Speed limit cut for road leading to new Angus crematorium

The road leading to a new Angus crematorium is one of four local stretches in line for a speed cut.

Councillors have agreed to bring the limit on the B978 between Ballumbie and Kellas down to 40mph.

It was one of the conditions put in place by a planning review committee which cleared the way for the new crematorium last year.

The change will mean the existing 40mph limit is extended from the entrance to Ballumbie estate at Poplar Drive all the way to Kellas.

Last June, farmer Guthrie Batchelor won a lengthy battle for planning permission for the Duntrune site.

But road safety worries were high on the list of objectors’ concerns.

The majority of traffic heading to the site is expected to use the B978 to turn off towards Duntrune.

Where are the other speed limit reductions?

B978 between Wellbank and Lovehall Cottage

To be reduced from 60mph to 40mph.

The road was the scene of a fatal accident last September.

Recent speed gun surveys showed an average speed of 45mph.

U314 between Kellas and Murroes Primary School

Reduction from 60mph to 40mph.

A new footway has recently been constructed Kellas and Murroes primary car park.

It was built to encourage more pupils to walk, cycle or scoot to and from school.

For technical reasons it was built on the eastern side of the road between Kellas and Cairnbrae cemetery and on the southern between the cemetery and the school car park.

It means pedestrians have to cross the carriageway in the vicinity of

Cairnbrae. There is an existing footpath between the car park and the school

building within the school grounds.

B957 Brechin Road, Kirriemuir

40mph buffer zone to be introduced on the eastern approach to the town.

A speed survey revealed some vehicles were travelling at almost 40mph in the 30mph limit at the entrance to Kirrie.

The 30 limit then reduces to 20mph near the bowling green.

Town councillor Ronnie Proctor said: “I really welcome this and I hope the 40 limit will slow drivers down.

“Even in the 20 limit the speed of some drivers is unacceptable.

“I hope this will be another tool in the box to alleviate the problem.”