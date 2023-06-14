Angus farmer’s delight as Duntrune crematorium proposal clears final planning hurdle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus farmer’s delight as Duntrune crematorium proposal clears final planning hurdle

Friockheim farmer Guthrie Batchelor hopes work on the site of Angus' second crematorium will begin next spring

By Graham Brown
Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site.
Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A new Angus crematorium has cleared its final planning hurdle and could be operational by the end of 2024.

The farmer behind the £3 million project says he is delighted planning conditions for the Duntrune proposal have finally been set to allow the project to progress.

Those will include a new 40 miles per hour speed limit on the B978 Kellas Road between Ballumbie and Kellas.

It will be a main route for traffic going to the crematorium.

But Angus development management review committee councillors stopped short of ordering Guthrie Batchelor to put in improved visibility splays on land he doesn’t own.

And they decided not to ask for a bus stop outside the new facility.

Appeal success in Duntrune crematorium bid

Mr Batchelor’s proposal for farmland near Duntrune House was approved in March.

He successfully appealed the council’s 2021 refusal of the plan.

The crematorium will have a capacity for around 120 mourners and 125 car parking spaces.

It is to be sited on around two hectares of land owned by the Batchelor family, which has farmed in Angus for eight generations.

How the Duntrune crematorium might look
How the Duntrune crematorium might look. Image: Angus Council

Mr Batchelor said it was an “ideal location” for what will be the second crematorium in Angus.

Local residents fought a lengthy campaign against the project.

They said it was the wrong development in the wrong location.

DMRC councillors have now agreed conditions relating to landscaping, lighting and drainage around the Duntrune site.

They also want to see clear signage for the crematorium, particularly around the B978 from Monifieth.

But an official told councillors: “This development should not be used to remedy existing deficiencies when those can be remedied by the roads authority under its own powers.”

External interest

Mr Batchelor said he was happy with the committee outcome.

“It’s three months since we got the approval so we were eager to get this sorted out with regards to the planning conditions,” he said.

“We’ve now got those so we know exactly what we’re dealing with.

“We will now get the building warrant sorted and want to crack on with the project as soon as we can.”

There is already third-party interest from within the industry which Mr Batchelor says is a major boost for the project.

“Realistically, with the time these things take, it will probably be the start of the better weather next year when work begins.

“It is still looking like the end of next year for the opening of the crematorium.”

New Angus crematorium application

In May, an application was lodged for another crematorium in Angus.

Myreside Farms want to build it beside the B961 near Carmyllie Hall.

A number of local objections have come forward over traffic concerns.

Angus Council is yet to make a decision on the application.

More from The Courier

Lyall Cameron has agreed a new deal with Dundee. Image: SNS.
Lyall Cameron: Premiership surival not enough for Dundee
Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Lorry driver 'menace' was six times limit at Fife Diageo site in FIFTH drink-drive…
Nick Nairn returns to Scottish Game Fair in Scone with fine dining pop-up restaurant
Reece Smith.
Victim scarred for life after ‘lawless’ knife fight at Dundee multi
Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The drinks flowed when Lemmy and Motörhead took their Dundee fans on tour
Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Holiday home go-ahead for former Angus village police station
An exterior picture of Dundee Rep Theatre.
Dundee Rep rebounds from 'significant impact' of Covid pandemic
St Fillan's Church, Aberdour
Two historic Fife churches could be spared the axe as year-long investigation concludes
Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Mitchell heading to happy hunting ground of Snetterton at midpoint of British GT campaign
Alison and Craig Arthur outside the Golf Inn at Ladybank.
Fife pub that opened just before lockdown named best independent bar in the east