5 of the best farms for a day out in Courier Country

Our pick of the best rural events for your calendar.

Mum and child having fun on a farm
There's great fun to be had on a day out on a farm.

There’s no more fun way to learn about our rural landscape than with a visit to a farm.

Across Courier Country there are country estates offering exciting activities, fresh local produce and cosy cafes with delicious refreshments. It’s a great way to get an insight into the farming way of life.

But which one should you choose for your next adventure?

Here we look at five of the best farms for a day out.

Events for all the family at Balcaskie Estate

Farmer with cows at Balcaskie
Balcaskie’s Grass to Grill events are always popular.

Balcaskie Estate is a dynamic, organic estate in the East Neuk of Fife, with a regenerative focus that supports wildlife conservation, improved soil health and the reintroduction of heritage breed livestock. At the heart of the estate is Bowhouse – a rural food and drink community of producers such as Butchery at Bowhouse, Baern, Futtle Brewery and East Neuk Market Garden, who use the land to grow and create wonderful food and drink.

Balcaskie welcomes visitors to the estate through a full calendar of hands-on activities including their Grass to Grill events. These allow visitors behind the scenes and are designed to reveal the work and ideas that go into producing organic, Pasture for Life meat in the most ethical and sustainable way possible. A tractor-trailer ride will take guests on a tour around the 4,000-acre wildlife-rich estate and culminate in a relaxed BBQ dinner, celebrating produce from the estate and producers based there.

Events include:

Friday July 5 – Wildlife and Biodiversity

Friday August 2 – Forestry and Creating Habitat

Friday September 6 – Harvest Time

£43.95 per ticket

Book your next trip with the Bowhouse Events Calendar

Open up to delights of the Barrie Box

Kids enjoy ice creams
There are lots of delicious ice creams to savour at the Barrie Box.

AP Barrie is a fourth-generation family run farm in the heart of Perthshire growing the finest strawberries, raspberries and blackberries. The Barrie Box, located on the farm, is stocked with fresh produce straight from its fields and goodies from neighbours and other local businesses. This charming farm shop stocks a range of artisan goods, including jams, cheeses and fresh baked goods, sourced from the best of Scottish and British producers.

Treat yourself to its renowned ice cream, a sublime blend of Italian gelato and its own soft fruits. Choose from Strawberry, Raspberry or Blackberry, or, if you are feeling adventurous, why not try a mix of all three?

Seeking a summer adventure? Visit AP Barrie on July 21 from 11am – 4pm for its spectacular Summer Market. It’s a festival of flavours with passionate local vendors offering international delights made right here in Scotland. Shop for fresh flowers, handmade crafts, and candles, and enjoy family activities in the sheltered seating area.

The Barrie Box is open daily from 9am – 5pm and is a great place to visit with family and friends.

Lift the lid on the Barrie Box and immerse yourself in the charm and flavours of Scottish farm life.

Discover the delights of Cairn O’Mohr Fruit Wine Tours

Blue Sky Winery
The winery offers tours and tutored tastings.

Nestled in the heart of Scotland’s picturesque Perthshire, Cairn O’Mohr Winery beckons wine enthusiasts and nature lovers alike. Here’s why its fruit wine tours are an absolute must:

Scenic splendour: embark on a 90-minute experience around the winery, through to the production line. The whole experience is wheelchair-accessible, ensuring everyone can savour the journey.

From berry to bottle: follow the production process from fruit to bottle, guided by knowledgeable staff. Learn about fermentation, anecdotes and the machinery used to create Cairn O’Mohr’s exquisite wines.

Tutored tasting: after the tour, indulge in a tutored tasting. Sample the range of wines, sparklies, and ciders. It’s the perfect reward for your curiosity.

Home deliveries: can’t visit in person? Cairn O’Mohr offers home deliveries.

Whether you’re a wine aficionado or simply seeking a unique experience, Cairn O’Mohr awaits.

Promoting agritourism at Solsgirth Home Farm

Woman showing a lamb to two children.
You can meet the animals on a farm tour.

Solsgirth Home Farm is a 360-acre farm near Dollar in Scotland’s stunning countryside. We proudly promote agritourism and invite you to experience the beauty and sustainability of farm life.

Its self-catering properties blend rustic charm and modern comfort, making it an ideal getaway for families, couples, or group travellers providing a rural escape, but still within easy reach of historic cities.

At Solsgirth Home Farm, there’s always something to do, at the monthly Farmers Markets not only does it sell its own produce, it welcomes a variety of other local artisan food, drink and craft businesses.

Hop on a farm tour and meet the animals, learning about sustainable farming practices and how it’s creating a healthier ecosystem.

Join in hands-on creative workshops! From crafting to cooking, there’s something for everyone.

Education is very important at Solsgirth Home Farm and it regularly hosts groups such as the Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET) to provide experiences that will inspire and inform.

Join the team at Solsgirth Home Farm and dive into agritourism. Whether you’re staying, exploring or participating in a workshop, you’ll love it there.

Plan your visit to Solsgirth Home Farm.

The authentic experience of Cairnie Fruit Farm

Box of Cairnie Fruit Farm strawberries.
Pick your own berries at Cairnie Fruit Farm.

Take the chance to experience an authentic farm in the picturesque countryside of Fife. As the original family-run ‘Pick Your Own’ soft fruit enterprise in Scotland, Cairnie Fruit Farm has a huge array of fruit picking including strawberries, cherries, raspberries, gooseberries, redcurrants and blackcurrants.

There is also a charming farm café and shop, outdoor funyard and a six-acre mega maze (opens mid-July) redesigned in maize each year, that’s sure to challenge your sense of direction.

There’s also the chance to pick your own sunflowers in late summer and this will be its 25th year of PYO pumpkins in October! A wholesome day of fun for everyone. Open Wednesday to Sunday in June and seven days a week in July and August.

Pick your own fruit and find out more about Cairnie Fruit Farm online.

