Home Education

10 of the best beaches in Tayside and Fife – how many have you visited?

By Sheanne Mulholland
July 12 2022, 9.57am Updated: July 12 2022, 11.04am
St Andrews is top of our 10 best beaches in Tayside and Fife.
Here in Courier Country we’re lucky to have so many beautiful beaches on our doorstep.

Below we’ve compiled a list of the best beaches in Tayside and Fife based on stunning scenery, facilities and ease of access.

And if you’re unsure where any of them are, check our handy map at the bottom of this article to find out.

1. West Sands, St Andrews, Fife

West Sands, St Andrews, Fife, tops our best beaches in Tayside and Fife.

The world-famous West Sands beach at St Andrews is popular with visitors throughout the year.

Towering dunes and golden sand stretches out for two miles, with the beach’s entrance just a stone’s throw away from the town centre.

Plenty of car parking and toilet facilities are available. It’s also accessible by bus.

2. Kinshaldy Beach (Tentsmuir), Fife

Kinshaldy Beach at Tentsmuir, Fife, is in second spot of our best beaches in Tayside and Fife.

Located next to Tentsmuir Forest, Kinshaldy Beach is a favourite for locals and visitors alike.

Three miles of sand are bordered with grassy dunes, which have to be climbed over to access the beach, making for a stunning impact when it comes into view.

Car parking is available at a charge, along with toilet and picnic facilities and a playpark. The forest can also be accessed from the same car park.

3. Broughty Ferry, Dundee

Broughty Ferry Beach, Dundee, is number three in our best beaches in Tayside and Fife.

Broughty Ferry Beach and surrounding amenities make for a full day out for families.

The large sandy beach is overlooked by Broughty Ferry Castle and neighbours a popular children’s playpark.

Car parking and toilets are on site. It’s also accessible by bus.

4. Lunan Bay, Angus

Lunan Bay is the highest ranking Angus beach in our best beaches in Tayside and Fife.

Arguably the most spectacular beach in our area, Lunan Bay offers a mile of secluded beach in a rural location.

Shaped in an arch with hills and cliffs along the edge and an uninterrupted sea horizon, this beach is picture perfect.

It’s accessed by a one track road which gets very busy during summer and finding a car parking space can be difficult. There are no toilet facilities.

5. Monifieth Beach, Angus

Monifieth Beach, Angus, is number five in our best beaches in Tayside and Fife.

Monifieth Beach, on the Firth of Tay, features a wide stretch of sand and views over to Fife.

A scatter of rocks are exposed at low tide, providing the opportunity for rockpool exploring, and a number of water birds and wildfowl can also be spotted here.

Car parking is available at the beach’s entrance, next to a children’s playpark and toilet facilities. Accessible by bus.

6. Kingsbarns Beach, Fife

Kingsbarns Beach, Fife, is one of the lesser-known beaches in out best beaches in Tayside and Fife.

Just eight miles down the coast from St Andrews lies Kingsbarns Beach, with the Fife Coastal Path passing alongside.

The two mile stretch of sand is backed by low, grassy dunes which provide a habitat to a variety of birds and a variety of sea creates can be found in rockpools.

Limited parking is available and there are no toilet facilities.

7. Montrose Beach, Angus

Sky reflections at Montrose Beach, Angus, for our best beaches in Tayside and Fife.

Montrose Beach is three miles of sand backed by a high dune ridge, with the main entrance to the beach located at the short promenade.

At low tide there is an abundance of sand however at high tide the water can come all the way up to the sea wall, leaving patches of sand surrounded by water, so it’s best to check the tide times before visiting.

A large children’s playpark and splash pool, Seafront Splash, is also at the beach, along with car parking and toilets. Also accessible by bus.

8. Burntisland Beach, Fife

Burntisland Beach, in the south of Fife, is the furthest of our best beaches in Tayside and Fife.

Burntisland Beach is a sandy and rocky beach on the east of the town, overlooking the Firth of Forth.

There are plenty of facilities nearby including a leisure centre, seaside park, crazy golf, bouncy castles and an annual summer fairground.

9. Elie Earlsferry, Fife

Elie Earlsferry beach links the joined villages of Elie and Earlsferry

Elie Earlsferry Beach boasts long sands and views over the Firth of Forth, with charming beach huts and sand dunes at the western end.

And it’s next to rocky Elie Woodhaven, also called Ruby Bay, which is great for snorkelling and has sandy areas too.

Parking and toilet facilities are available. Dog restrictions are in place at Elie beaches during the summer. Accessible by bus.

10. Carnoustie Beach, Angus

Carnoustie Beach, Angus, is the final of our best beaches in Tayside and Fife.

Carnoustie Beach is a small beach, with lots of rocks – perfect for rockpool exploring and crab hunting.

There are three entrances to the beach, the main one being from the boat club, from which steps and a slipway lead on to the beach.

There is not a car park directly at the beach but there are a number close by and children’s play area with a paddling pool is just behind the beach.

Nearest public toilets are at Carnoustie Sports Centre. Accessible by bus.

Map of best beaches in Tayside and Fife

 

