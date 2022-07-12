St Johnstone’s League Cup group assessed as Perth side face long journeys and familiar faces

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone’s League Cup group assessed as Perth side face long journeys and familiar faces

By Eric Nicolson
July 12 2022, 10.00am
Jim Weir and Gavin Price will be plotting a victory over Saints.
Jim Weir and Gavin Price will be plotting a victory over Saints.

In their League Cup five-team pool, St Johnstone face two sides from the bottom division in the SPFL, one that has just been relegated and another that secured its Championship status on the last day of the season.

It might be the group of long journeys but it’s no group of death.

Courier Sport assess the opponents Callum Davidson’s men will be up against as they seek to advance to the last 16 of a competition they won two years ago, while preparing themselves for the Premiership opener against Hibs next month.

Annan Athletic – H (Tuesday, July 12)

On the face of it, this should be an ideal way for Saints to ease their way back into competitive football.

Part-time League Two opposition, who lost in the promotion play-off semi-finals last season, shouldn’t be a match for Davidson’s side at McDiarmid Park in any circumstances.

The caveat comes in the fact they have already played one group game – away to Queen of the South – and won it 3-2.

It was Annan’s first competitive victory against their local rivals.

New signings Cammy Williamson, Josh Galloway and Benjamin Luissint all made impressive debuts.

Liam Craig watched the match and the Saints players will have been warned.

Queen of the South – A (Saturday, July 16)

It’s not that long ago a trip to Dumfries was one of the trickiest fixtures in the Championship and a banana skin in the cup.

A marker of how far the Doonhamers have fallen is that when these teams last met in the League Cup (2018, Saints won and Callum Hendry scored his first goal) their goalscorers were Stephen Dobbie and Lyndon Dykes.

There aren’t any future Scotland internationals in a squad that will be playing its football in League One this season, that’s for sure.

Gavin Reilly is a player of pedigree, mind you, and at 29 should be nowhere near past his peak.

Elgin City – A (Tuesday, July 19)

Significant Saints connections with Queens these days are scarce (boss Wullie Gibson the exception) but it will be a different story for game number three at Elgin.

Manager Gavin Price had a short spell in Perth under Paul Sturrock, while his assistant, Jim Weir, is a McDiarmid great having served the club on the pitch and in the dugout.

Those two men will have the League Two opponents both well organised and highly motivated.

One of their summer signings, Jake Dolzanski from Jeanfield Swifts, is a Saints fan and Angus Mailer was on the books as a youngster.

Elgin held Ayr United to a 0-0 draw on Saturday despite the shot count being 14-3 in the Championship team’s favour.

They’ve also had a couple of clean-sheets in pre-season.

Patience could be required for Saints next Tuesday night.

Ayr United – H (Saturday, July 23)

Davidson might not be happy with the mileage the Saints team bus will be clocking up in the League Cup but he will be happy with the fixture schedule.

The strongest opponent has been left to last (and they have already dropped a point).

In an ideal world, by the time Ayr visit McDiarmid, the Premiership side will already be through to the knockout rounds.

But even if it’s winner takes all, Saints should be match fit.

With Kerr McInroy and Tomi Adeloye among those who left Somerset Park in the summer, the Ayr squad looks weaker than the one that narrowly avoided relegation in April.

It’s hard to identify a primary danger man as of yet but Dipo Akinyemi could well provide a bit of X factor.

Undefeated in pre-season, Lee Bullen’s side will warrant respect.

Greedy St Johnstone expect fast start in league and cup, as James Brown hails Theo Bair and Max Kucheriavyi who have a ‘point to prove’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]