St Johnstone’s League Cup group assessed as Perth side face long journeys and familiar faces

In their League Cup five-team pool, St Johnstone face two sides from the bottom division in the SPFL, one that has just been relegated and another that secured its Championship status on the last day of the season.

It might be the group of long journeys but it’s no group of death.

Courier Sport assess the opponents Callum Davidson’s men will be up against as they seek to advance to the last 16 of a competition they won two years ago, while preparing themselves for the Premiership opener against Hibs next month.

Annan Athletic – H (Tuesday, July 12)

On the face of it, this should be an ideal way for Saints to ease their way back into competitive football.

Part-time League Two opposition, who lost in the promotion play-off semi-finals last season, shouldn’t be a match for Davidson’s side at McDiarmid Park in any circumstances.

What a great afternoon of football, Annan fans were unreal, even better it was my first @AnnanAthleticFC game and to get the win 3-2 over @OfficialQosFC 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YlHh1OP5yp — MacDuck (@_MacDuck) July 9, 2022

The caveat comes in the fact they have already played one group game – away to Queen of the South – and won it 3-2.

It was Annan’s first competitive victory against their local rivals.

New signings Cammy Williamson, Josh Galloway and Benjamin Luissint all made impressive debuts.

Liam Craig watched the match and the Saints players will have been warned.

Queen of the South – A (Saturday, July 16)

It’s not that long ago a trip to Dumfries was one of the trickiest fixtures in the Championship and a banana skin in the cup.

A marker of how far the Doonhamers have fallen is that when these teams last met in the League Cup (2018, Saints won and Callum Hendry scored his first goal) their goalscorers were Stephen Dobbie and Lyndon Dykes.

There aren’t any future Scotland internationals in a squad that will be playing its football in League One this season, that’s for sure.

Gavin Reilly is a player of pedigree, mind you, and at 29 should be nowhere near past his peak.

Elgin City – A (Tuesday, July 19)

Significant Saints connections with Queens these days are scarce (boss Wullie Gibson the exception) but it will be a different story for game number three at Elgin.

Manager Gavin Price had a short spell in Perth under Paul Sturrock, while his assistant, Jim Weir, is a McDiarmid great having served the club on the pitch and in the dugout.

Those two men will have the League Two opponents both well organised and highly motivated.

SIGNING NEWS ✍️ We are pleased to announce the signing of Jake Dolzanski. The young defender previously of Jeanfield will join the club until summer 2023. Welcome to City Jake 🖤 pic.twitter.com/gHPaReho3f — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) June 7, 2022

One of their summer signings, Jake Dolzanski from Jeanfield Swifts, is a Saints fan and Angus Mailer was on the books as a youngster.

Elgin held Ayr United to a 0-0 draw on Saturday despite the shot count being 14-3 in the Championship team’s favour.

They’ve also had a couple of clean-sheets in pre-season.

Patience could be required for Saints next Tuesday night.

Ayr United – H (Saturday, July 23)

Davidson might not be happy with the mileage the Saints team bus will be clocking up in the League Cup but he will be happy with the fixture schedule.

The strongest opponent has been left to last (and they have already dropped a point).

In an ideal world, by the time Ayr visit McDiarmid, the Premiership side will already be through to the knockout rounds.

But even if it’s winner takes all, Saints should be match fit.

With Kerr McInroy and Tomi Adeloye among those who left Somerset Park in the summer, the Ayr squad looks weaker than the one that narrowly avoided relegation in April.

It’s hard to identify a primary danger man as of yet but Dipo Akinyemi could well provide a bit of X factor.

Undefeated in pre-season, Lee Bullen’s side will warrant respect.