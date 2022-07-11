Greedy St Johnstone expect fast start in league and cup, as James Brown hails Theo Bair and Max Kucheriavyi who have a ‘point to prove’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Greedy St Johnstone expect fast start in league and cup, as James Brown hails Theo Bair and Max Kucheriavyi who have a ‘point to prove’

By Eric Nicolson
July 11 2022, 7.00am
St Johnstone expect a fast start this season, according to defender James Brown.

And that means in league and cup.

The Perth side will be a work in progress as they negotiate their Premier Sports Cup group stage programme, which begins with the visit of Annan Athletic to McDiarmid Park on Tuesday night.

Peaking for the clash with Hibs in the Premiership opener is the biggest priority as Saints seek to avoid a second successive relegation battle.

But Brown believes Callum Davidson’s men can get the balance right in their four competitive matches before that and win as they go.

“We know how poor last season was and it was good to get a break at the end of it but we’ve worked hard in pre-season and we’re ready to go again,” said the former Millwall defender.

“A few have gone out and a few have come in so it will take a bit of time to gel and there’s lots for us to work on.

“But we’re looking forward to Tuesday.

“We’ll want to do the right things to give us a foundation for the season and win games at the same time.

“We know we can’t start this season like we did last one.

“The league will be even stronger this year.

“We need to avoid putting ourselves in that position again.

“A strong start is crucial and doing well in the League Cup games is a part of that.”

Maxy and Theo

Max Kucheriavyi and Theo Bair both caught the eye of Saints fans in Saturday’s 3-2 friendly win over Cove Rangers.

And new boys Graham Carey (who scored the winner), Jamie Murphy and Andy Considine also got game-time.

“Maxy and Theo are playing like they’ve got a point to prove,” said Brown.

“Maxy was on loan and Theo didn’t get as much football as he would have liked last season.

“They’re taking their chance.

“I’ve been impressed by them and the new signings.

“It’s no secret that we’ve lost a few big players over the summer – they deservedly got good moves.

“But we’ve replaced them with quality.”

Happy to keep being Mr Versatile

Brown was a key player for Saints as they secured their Premiership status in May, showing his versatility to plug a gap at left wing-back.

Now a Malta international, he is happy to continue as a man for several positions.

“They’ve all got their good points,” said Brown.

“Centre-half is a bit easier in terms of the running but I really don’t mind. It’s a cliché, but I’ll happily play anywhere for the manager and the boys.

“I felt that my performances picked up towards the end of the season – like the team.

“I’d picked up injuries in the first half.

“When I got my chance I did my bit and hopefully that will be the case this season and I can play a bit more and be a mainstay in the team.”

And Brown will be hoping to accumulate more caps along the way as well.

“I played against Venezuela,” he said.

“It was hot at the end of a long season but I thoroughly enjoyed it.

“The standard was good.

“The type of football was different – slower and more technical – but I really enjoyed it and hopefully I’ll get more chances to play for Malta.”

